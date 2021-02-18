Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - February 18, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors (13-15, 7-9) will face the Milwaukee Bucks (16-12, 9-3) for the third time in the 2020-21 NBA.

The Toronto Raptors returned to winning ways by holding off the Milwaukee Bucks for a 124-113 win. Fred VanVleet was on fire Tuesday night, leading the way for the Toronto Raptors with a 33-point performance to overshadow a 34-point outing for the Bucks by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks dropped their 4th consecutive game, and desperately need a win to end their skid.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, February 17th; 7:30 PM ET.

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Kyle Lowry (#7) of the Toronto Raptors celebrates a three-pointer.

The Toronto Raptors' win against the Milwaukee Bucks should help them carry some momentum into Thursday night's matchup.

The win got the team back on track, as all five Toronto Raptors starters scored in double digits to slow down the Bucks in the final stretch of the fourth quarter. The quintet combined for 98 points, and collectively took down the Milwaukee Bucks on a night when Giannis Antetokounmpo could not be stopped.

.@FredVanVleet ballin' like an #NBAAllStar



33 Pts | 7 Ast | 4 Reb | 2 Stl



⭐️ 1 RT = 2 Votes ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Uwcx5NpDHC — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 17, 2021

Pascal Siakam scored 23 points, and Kyle Lowry added 18 to help the Toronto Raptors to a much-needed win.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet has already scored 54 points this season, but his 33-point performance reminded fans that he is the real deal. The guard went 12 of 22 from the field, and came to the fore when his team needed him the most.

Fred VanVelet is averaging 20.1 points and 6.6 assists for the season. The guard could produce another big outing on Thursday night too.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

PG - Kyle Lowry, SG - Fred VanVleet, PF - Pascal Siakam, SF - OG Anunoby, C - Norman Powell.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34) of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will need to figure out what went wrong defensively on Tuesday night, as they have now given up over 120 points in three of their last five games. With Jrue Holiday out until further notice, the Milwaukee Bucks must get it together at the earliest.

Nothing seems to be going in the right direction for the Bucks except Giannis Antetokounmpo. Khris Middleton scored only 11 points and put up just four shot attempts in the final eight minutes of the game.

The Milwaukee Bucks must win this game to avoid their fifth straight loss.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Despite scoring 34 points and earning ten rebounds, Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't get the Milwaukee Bucks over the line. The 2x MVP has done all he can for the team, but others around him are not doing enough.

The best of Giannis last night.



34 PTS | 10 REB | 8 AST | (tied career-high) 5 STL | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/bXuXo3kdXa — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 17, 2021

With starting point-guard Jrue Holiday continuing to sit out due to COVID-19 protocols, Giannis Antetokounmp will need to invigorate the team.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year could have another big game when he faces the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

SG - Bryn Forbes, PG - Donte DiVincenzo, PF - Khris Middleton, SF - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Brook Lopez.

Raptors vs Bucks Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are not the same team without Jrue Holiday. So, it looks likely that the Toronto Raptors could earn another win and punish them on the offensive front.

Coach Nick Nurse exploited the Milwaukee Bucks offensively and created issues for them all night in the last outing. With Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet having their way on Tuesday night, both players could do an encore on Thursday night as well.

Where to watch Raptors vs Bucks?

The game between Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks will be broadcast on TNT and FOX Sports Wisconsin. The matchup will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.