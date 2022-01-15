Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - January 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will hope to get out of a two-game skid when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at the Fiserv Forum. After a season-high six-game winning run, the Raptors have suddenly lost their mojo.

Fred VanVleet, who has been scorching-hot the last few weeks, came back to earth with an inefficient shooting night. He still finished with 24 points, but was only 6-21 from the field, including 6-14 from distance. The team’s 28.9% shooting from beyond the arc against the Detroit Pistons was a big reason for their 103-87 loss.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are coming off one of their biggest wins (118-99) of the season against the Draymond Green-less Golden State Warriors. Giannis Antetokounmpo was yet again the best player at both ends of the floor.

The two-time MVP tallied his third triple-double of the season, doing so in just 30 minutes of game time. Milwaukee will need their superstar against the Raptors, who are renowned for their length and athleticism.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Saturday, January 15th; 6:30 PM ET (Sunday, January 16th; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors are in a funk the last two games. [Photo: Raptors Rapture]

The Detroit Pistons owned the Toronto Raptors the last few times they have met. With Dwane Casey at the helm, the Raptors are winless in four outings against the Pistons in the last two seasons. Like those last four losses, the Raptors had another moribund start against the Pistons.

The Toronto Raptors will need their energy and hustle to return to their usual level against the defending champions. That extra effort will need to show, particularly in defense. They also can’t afford to let their missed shots affect the way they communicate and commit in defense, especially against the Bucks’ execution and poise.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet has been torching opponents in the last few weeks, which made him the Pistons’ focal point in defense. Although VanVleet did miss some shots, he was also visibly harassed and forced into contested and uncomfortable shots. If he doesn’t score efficiently, the Raptors are invariably in trouble.

The Toronto Raptors’ leader played another game-high 42 minutes of all-out action.

How much he has left in the tank for the second night of a back-to-back could determine his impact against the Bucks. Even without Jrue Holiday, the reigning champions have a bevy of tough and unrelenting defensive guards who could make VanVleet’s life miserable.

It could be another long night for the Toronto Raptors if their starting point guard has another rough shooting game.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet | G - OG Anunoby | F - Pascal Siakam | F - Scottie Barnes | C - Khem Birch.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton will lead the Milwaukee Bucks again.[Photo: NetsDaily]

The Milwaukee Bucks sandwiched wins against elite teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors with head-scratchers against the Charlotte Hornets. Credit has to go to the Hornets for beating the Bucks in consecutive outings, which is no easy feat. However, there seems to be a difference in how the Bucks approach games against elite opposition.

Against the Nets and the Warriors, they were engaged right off the bat and until the final bell. They kept their foot on the gas, communicated and executed with gusto and precision. Jrue Holiday’s absence could be a reason for that, but the Bucks shouldn’t go down to the level of their competition.

The marquee matchup against the Warriors brought out the best in everyone in the Milwaukee Bucks’ roster. Almost everything was on point, and Giannis Antetokounmpo was just unstoppable. They should consistently display that form, regardless of the opposition.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Golden State Warriors, who did not have Draymond Green, threw everything at the Greek Freak in defense. All he did was overpower them and dissect the defense with timely passes to teammates. No one has arguably played better than him on either side of the ball this year.

Since the turn of the year, the two-time MVP has been on a tear for the Milwaukee Bucks. He is averaging 32.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists since January 1. The rise in his assists is a testament to his reading the game and passing out of double teams.

The current NBA MVP leader could be a handful for the Toronto Raptors, especially with back-to-back games on the road.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Wesley Matthews | G - Grayson Allen | F - Khris Middleton | F - Giannis Antetokounmpo | C - Bobby Portis.

Raptors vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Toronto Raptors are tough to beat when they are humming. Their six-game winning run was no fluke. They are also unbeaten against the Milwaukee Bucks this season.

However, they are on the second night of a back-to-back, and their starters have been playing heavy minutes. So the Bucks will fancy their chances of easing past the Raptors on Saturday at Fiserv Forum.

Where to watch the Raptors vs Bucks game?

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup will be available via Bally Sports Wisconsin and TSN.

