Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - January 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will lock horns with the Milwaukee Bucks in an exciting NBA Eastern Conference matchup at the Fiserv Forum Arena on Wednesday. In an earlier encounter between the two teams, the Raptors were the team that prevailed. Fred VanVleet scored 29 points in the game to guide the team to a close-fought win.

Since then, the Toronto Raptors have had a pretty mixed campaign. The team has had a number of players in and out due to injuries. They also had a covid outbreak in the team, which resulted in their games getting postponed. Having already defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, the Raptors will be high on confidence coming into this game.

However, things are not going to be so easy for the team from Toronto. The Milwaukee Bucks have won 6 out of their last 7 games and have been dominant in all of them. Although they had a poor outing in a loss against the Pistons on Monday, there is no doubting this Bucks team. They have the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, both of whom are capable of producing game-winning performances on a nightly basis.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks| NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 5, 9:00 PM ET [Thursday, January 6, 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: Fiserv Forum Arena, Milwaukee, WI

Toronto Raptors Preview

New York Knicks v Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are coming into this game on the back of a 3-game winning streak. Since getting back the services of all of their star players, the team has been doing extremely well. The Raptors are currently placed ninth in the East and hold a 17-17 record. Fred VanVleet has been performing brilliantly for them. His ability to knock down some big shots has been of great help to them in their recent winning streak.

Others like Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes have also shown their brilliance for the team. Going into the game against Milwaukee, the Raptors will need the best from these players, as the Bucks are an extremely tough team to defeat. They have some quality stars and have also roped in some great bench players, which will make things difficult for the Raptors.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet has been in stellar form since returning from health and safety protocols. In the Raptors' recent three-game winning streak, VanVleet is averaging 33 PPG. These numbers show how important he is to the team. The 27-year-old has done extremely well to fill Kyle Lowry's shoes. In order for the Raptors to win this game, VanVleet will have to put on a great performance, as the Bucks defense is not an easy one to break down. A win in this game would be a great morale booster for the Raptors, as it would help improve their record and also give them added confidence by getting the better of a brilliant team.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet, G - Gary Trent Jr., F - Scottie Barnes, F - Pascal Siakam, C - OG Anunoby

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Milwaukee Bucks v Orlando Magic

The Milwaukee Bucks have been in stunning form of late. They have had most of their team back and this has helped them with their brilliant performances over the last two weeks. Milwaukee is currently placed third in the East with a 25-14 record. They are within striking distance of the Top 2 and will be hoping to get there soon. However, for that to happen, the Bucks will have to keep logging wins and continue with the brilliant playing style they have adopted this season.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a stunning player to watch this season. Since adding a championship to his already stacked resume, the Greek Freak has only gotten better as a hooper. He is averaging 27.9 PPG and 11.5 RPG while shooting 53.7% from the field. Giannis is also in the race to win his third MVP trophy and with the way he has been performing, it looks very much achievable. Going into the game against the Raptors, Giannis will be hoping to help the team get a win by putting up a complete performance at home.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks #NBAAllStar



30 PTS | 10 REB | 7 AST Another double-double in the books for @Giannis_An34 30 PTS | 10 REB | 7 AST Another double-double in the books for @Giannis_An34. #NBAAllStar 30 PTS | 10 REB | 7 AST https://t.co/xNVOVmI2k4

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday, G - Jordan Nwora, F - Khris Middleton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Bobby Portis

Raptors vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks have been in tremendous form all season. Despite facing defeat in their last game against the Pistons, the Bucks will be the favorites to come out of this game as winners, as they have a great roster of talented stars like Giannis, Holiday and Middleton.

Where to watch the Raptors vs Bucks game?

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks will also be locally televised on the TSN Network and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra