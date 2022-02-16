Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - February 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will take a trip to the Target Center for a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, February 16. This will be the first encounter between the two teams this season.

The Raptors come into the game after a disappointing defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. CJ McCollum put on a show for his new team as he scored 23 points to lead the way right from the jump. Fred VanVleet was the leading scorer for the Raptors with 20 points, but his efforts fell short as they were handed a 120-90 blowout by the Pels.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, on the other hand, continued their streak of brilliance with another terrific win over the Charlotte Hornets. Karl-Anthony Towns was clutch in this game as he made some crucial buckets in overtime to give the team a 126-120 victory. They will be hoping their excellent form continues into this game against the Raptors as they make a further push to climb up the standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 16, 9:00 PM ET [Thursday, February 17, 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Toronto Raptors Preview

Denver Nuggets v Toronto Raptors

After winning eight games in a row, the Toronto Raptors have dropped two games to see themselves slip into seventh place with a 31-25 record. They have been terrific and are definitely in the running to make the playoffs. Gary Trent Jr., Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet have been key pieces for the Raptors in their pursuit of reaching the postseason.

The team will hope to keep getting good performances from these players as a lot of their success depends on their brilliance. Going up against the Timberwolves, the Raptors will be gunning to get back to their winning ways. However, they will have to play to their strengths as their opponents are in stellar form at the moment.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet was the only player from the Toronto Raptors to make it into the All-Star team. He has earned a spot courtesy of his brilliant play for the franchise since the start of the season. VanVleet was handed the responsibility of filling the void left by Kyle Lowry. He took it up splendidly and has been performing exceptionally well. The 27-year-old will be hoping to have a big night against the Timberwolves as the Raptors look to get back to winning. A big night from him will make it easy for them to achieve that.

Toronto Raptors @Raptors Freddy All-Star putting in work early Freddy All-Star putting in work early 🌟 https://t.co/NqncCACN9d

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet, G - Gary Trent Jr., F - Scottie Barnes, F - OG Anunoby, C - Pascal Siakam

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the most exciting teams in the NBA this season. After finishing 13th in the West last term, the Timberwolves have excelled in getting into the seventh position and are in the running to make the playoffs. They have had some big victories against the best teams in the league, which is a testament to how confident they are as a unit. The team has won seven of its last ten games and are currently in great form. They will be hoping to keep up their good work against the Raptors and get another win at the Target Center.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns was terrific in the Timberwolves' victory over the Charlotte Hornets. He scored 39 points on 46.2 % shooting from the field and also grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the way for the team. KAT is all set to appear in his third All-Star game this season. He has been magnificent and has truly deserved the spot. The 26-year-old will be looking to maintain his run of good performances as the Timberwolves take on the Raptors. A big performance from him will certainly seal the deal for the team and help them get their third consecutive victory.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves KAT always finds his way to the basket 🤷‍♂️ KAT always finds his way to the basket 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/gMG978e4JN

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell, G - Patrick Beverley, F - Jaden McDaniels, F - Jarred Vanderbilt, C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Toronto Raptors vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Raptors and Timberwolves have both improved a lot from where they were last season. Both rosters are exciting and by the looks of it, this game could certainly go down the wire. However, considering the firepower the Timberwolves have, they will be favorites to bag a win in this game

Where to watch the Raptors vs Timberwolves game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The game between the Raptors and the Timberwolves will also be locally telecast on TSN Network and Bally Sports North.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra