Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 3, 2024

Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves is one of the many games on a jam-packed slate for the NBA on Wednesday. One of these teams is fighting for a top spot in their conference, while the other is focusing on development for the future.

This will be the second and final meeting between these two teams this year. The first matchup came on the opening night of the season, with the Raptors walking out with a 97-94 victory.

For those looking to tune into this matchup, tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be aired locally and on NBA League Pass.

Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Due to the T-Wolves having one of the top records in the NBA, they enter this matchup as heavy favorites. Aside from their performance, they'll also be on their home floor as they took to even up the season series with Toronto.

Here is a full breakdown of the betting odds for Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves:

Moneyline: Raptors (+850) vs Timberwolves (-1450)

Spread: Raptors +15.5 (-110) vs Timberwolves -15.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): O 215.5 (-110) vs U 215.5 (-110)

Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game preview

After trading away Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby earlier this year, the Toronto Raptors have begun focus on the future. This has led to them dropping in the standings, currently sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors enter Wednesday's matchup on a 14-game losing streak.

As for the Minnesota Timberwolves, they continue to battle the OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They have won five of their last six games, and are fresh off taking down the red-hot Houston Rockets.

Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Staring lineups, subs and rotations

To close the season, the Raptors have been going with a starting lineup of Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, RJ Barrett, Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk.

In regards to subs and rotations, Toronto goes pretty deep into their bench to give as many young players time on the court as possible. Those likely to see minutes include Kobi Simmons, Jordan Nwora, Mouhamadou Gueye and Javon Freeman-Liberty.

With Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined, the Timberwolves' starting lineup looks a little different. They have been going with a five-man unit of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert.

Since the playoffs are getting ready to begin, Minnesota is getting their rotation ready. They only go nine players deep, with Kyle Anderson taking on most of their minutes off the bench. Guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Monte Morris are two other key members of the second unit.

Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting tips

One bet to keep an eye on is Anthony Edward's points, which is set at 25.5. Since Towns has been sidelined, the All-Star guard has upped his production even more. Also, the Raptors have few answers in regards to defenders to slow him down.

Since Tronto is deploying a smaller lineup, Naz Reid's points are also worth monitoring. His line is currently at 18.5. The veteran big man is fresh off erupting for 25 points in Minnesota's win over the Rockets in their last game.

Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

Given where each team is at right now, the prediction for this game is easy. The Raptors don't have much to compete for at this point. Meanwhile, these final weeks are crucial for Minnesota as they fight for position.

Due to the incentive the Timberwolves have, they should come out and take care of business against the Raptors.