Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will visit the Smoothie King Center to take on the New Orleans Pelicans in a cross-conference matchup. The last time the two franchises met, the Raptors came away with a 105-101 victory at home.

The Toronto Raptors are coming off a dramatic one-point loss at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet combined for 60 points, but Nikola Jokic’s last second block on OG Anunoby gave the Nuggets the win – ending the Raptors’ eight-game winning streak.

The New Orleans Pelicans lost their previous matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, making it their second loss in a row. CJ McCollum scored a season-high 36 points to go along with 11 rebounds and five assists in a 124-114 defeat.

The Raptors (31-24) have placed seventh in the Eastern Conference standings after playing exceptional basketball recently. The matchup against the Nuggets will be the start of a five-game road trip where they will look to get back to their winning ways.

The Pelicans (22-34) are eleventh in the Western Conference standings and they hope their new addition, CJ McCollum, will help them earn a spot in the play-in tournament. They have a tough run of games coming up, including the Grizzlies, Mavericks and Suns.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Raptors have no active injuries to report.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

The Pelicans will play without the services of new signee Larry Nance Jr. as he recovers from a knee injury. Zion Williamson has sat out most of the campaign with a fracture in his right foot and there is no timetable on his return. Guard Kira Lewis Jr. suffered an ACL tear and MCL sprain in his right knee early in December and is expected to be out for the season.

Player Name Status Reason Kira Lewis Jr. Out Right knee ACL/MCL Larry Nance Jr. Out Right knee injury Zion Williamson Out Right foot fracture

Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors will start with Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent in the backcourt, with support from Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby at the forward positions. Pascal Siakam has flourished in the center position and is likely to continue in that role against the Pelicans.

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050 Fun game, but the Raptors' winning streak ends at 8. Siakam/VanVleet were awesome (60 of the team's 109 pts on 36 shots), but an off night for Trent/Anunoby (2-10 3P).



Raps held Jokic to 10 pts over the final 3Qs after he torched them for 19 pts in the 1st, but man, he's great. Fun game, but the Raptors' winning streak ends at 8. Siakam/VanVleet were awesome (60 of the team's 109 pts on 36 shots), but an off night for Trent/Anunoby (2-10 3P).Raps held Jokic to 10 pts over the final 3Qs after he torched them for 19 pts in the 1st, but man, he's great.

Khem Birch, Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher will see considerable minutes coming off the bench, with Dalano Banton also available for rotation.

New Orleans Pelicans

Devonte’ Graham and CJ McCollum will assume the team’s backcourt duties. McCollum will look to carry his momentum from the last game into this one. Herbert Jones and Brandon Ingram will support the team from the forward position, with ex-Raptor Jonas Valanciunas as the team’s starting center.

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer CJ McCollum: "I've got to be better on the defensive end... when to switch, when not to switch. I've got to tighten that up." Added that he's getting used to parts of different defensive system from what he did in nine years with Portland CJ McCollum: "I've got to be better on the defensive end... when to switch, when not to switch. I've got to tighten that up." Added that he's getting used to parts of different defensive system from what he did in nine years with Portland

Jaxson Hayes, Jose Alvarado and Willy Hernangomez are expected to contribute to the second unit’s offense. Naji Marshall, Garrett Temple and Gary Clark will also see a few minutes on the court.

Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard – Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard – Gary Trent | Small Forward – Scottie Barnes | Power Forward – OG Anunoby | Center – Pascal Siakam.

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard – Devonte’ Graham | Shooting Guard – CJ McCollum | Small Forward – Brandon Ingram | Power Forward – Herbert Jones | Center – Jonas Valanciunas.

