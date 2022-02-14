Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Match Preview - February 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will continue their homestand when they host the Toronto Raptors at the Smoothie King Center on Monday, February 14.

The Raptors are coming off a tough 109-110 loss against the Denver Nuggets as they slumped to 31-24 on the season. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are also coming off a loss, a 114-124 reverse against the San Antonio Spurs. With consecutive losses, the Pelicans are now 22-34 on the season.

Monday night's game will be the final matchup of the season between the Raptors and the Pelicans. With the Raptors emerging winners in their previous outing, the Pelicans will look to level the series and avoid a sweep.

Match Details

Fixture - Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, February 14, 2022; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, February 15, 2022; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are heading into their next game after a very short stay at home. Although their last game came down to the wire, the Raptors came up short. In the overall scheme of things, though, Toronto are in a fairly comfortable position, having won eight times in their last nine games.

In their last outing, a clutch three-pointer by Fred VanVleet on an assist from Pascal Siakam brought them to within one point of their opponents. However, Nikola Jokic pulled off a last-second block to seal a win for Denver.

With their first loss in eight games, the Raptors have climbed their way back into playoff contention. Despite quiet performances from OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr, in the last match, the Raptors will hope to return to winning ways.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam attempts to score against Aaron Gordon.

A key player for the Toronto Raptors in their upcoming away fixture could be Pascal Siakam. He has been one of the most impressive players in Toronto's roster. Siakam continues to be a key player in their offensive and defensive rotation.

Coming off a 35-point performance in the loss to Denver, Siakam found a way to contribute on every front. Registering ten rebounds and seven assists along with his scoring, Siakam also got work done at the defensive end with two steals.

Siakam has recorded some spectacular scoring outings in his last few games. With back-to-back 30+ point performances, the 27-year-old could be the driving force for the Raptors in this game as well.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - OG Anunoby | F - Scottie Barnes | C - Pascal Siakam.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Brandon Ingram has been in top form in the last few games.

After a loss against the San Antonio Spurs, the New Orleans Pelicans are slipping out of play-in contention. Half a game behind the Portland Trail Blazers, the Pelicans made an impressive surge to become the tenth seed in the West before their recent losses.

The loss against the Spurs saw a tight competition till the third quarter. In a run sparked by San Antonio's All-Star representative Dejounte Murray, the Spurs pulled away to down the Pelicans.

Although new acquisition CJ McCollum led the scoring with 36 points on the night along with Brandon Ingram, who had 22, the Pelicans' bench underwhelmed.

A high rate of turnovers also discomfited New Orleans, with San Antonio's defense stifling them at every turn.

Key Player - Jonas Valanciunas

Jonas Valanciunas shoots over Jae'Sean Tate.

A key player for the New Orleans Pelicans in their upcoming game could be Jonas Valanciunas. He has been one of New Orleans' best performers this season. Although he hasn't been a primary scoring threat, the Lithuanian big man has been a consistent contributor.

Valanciunas is averaging 18 points and 11.6 rebounds per game this season. Coming off a 17 point and 12 rebound performance in the loss to the Spurs, Valanciunas dominated on the rebounding glass against Jakob Poeltl.

Valanciunas will have a size advantage against the Toronto Raptors. Making use of his wide frame, the Pelicans big man will have to ensure another rebounding win for New Orleans.

The Pelicans could also look at running offense through him in the paint to free up McCollum and Ingram on the wings.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte' Graham | G - CJ McCollum | F - Brandon Ingram | F - Herbert Jones | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Raptors vs Pelicans Match Prediction

The Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans game could be an interesting one. Although there is a stark difference in their quality, the Pelicans have been playing some competitive basketball lately.

Unfortunately, the Pelicans' new brand of basketball and new additions may not be enough to see them through to a win. The Raptors' unit has been extremely tenacious and well-coached. They are also playing at full strength, which could be challenging for the young Pelicans team.

Where to watch Raptors vs Pelicans game?

The Toronto Raptors vs New Orleans Pelicans game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports New Orleans. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into ESPN 100.3 FM as well.

