Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - April 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an electric showdown in the Eastern Conference of the 2020-21 NBA, the blazing Toronto Raptors will face off against the red-hot New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday. The two teams have split their two previous meetings this season.

The visiting Toronto Raptors are on the rise as they make their push for the play-in tournament. Nick Nurse's men are on a four-game winning streak and are tied for 11th place alongside the Chicago Bulls following a 25-34 record on the season.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are the hottest team in the league right now. Tom Thibodeau's men will roll out at the Madison Square Garden with an impressive eight-game winning streak. Their impressive run has seen them ascend to fourth place in the East, with their season record reading 33-27.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, April 24th, 2021; 1:00 PM ET (Saturday; 10:30 PM IST).

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Despite winning four games in a row, the Toronto Raptors are not out of the woods yet. They have their work cut out, as the Wizards and the Bulls are fighting tooth and nail for a place in the playoffs.

Pascal Siakam has been on fire this month as the Raptors look to make a late season push

The Toronto Raptors are coming off a big win against the Brooklyn Nets, a top contender this season.

Pascal Siakam (27 points) and OG Anunoby (25 points) led the Toronto Raptors' charge with stellar outings, while Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet combined for 31 points and ten assists.

Against the in-form New York Knicks, the Toronto Raptors will need their veterans to deliver another all-around performance.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors in action against the New York Knicks

Pascal Siakam was the MVP in the Toronto Raptors' win against the Nets. The Raptors forward registered a team-high 27 points and went ten of 19 from the field for a super-efficient 52% shooting display. Playing 37 minutes on the night, Siakam also registered nine rebounds and six assists as the Raptors beats the Nets 114-103.

The NBA All-Star is leading the Toronto Raptors in points and rebounds this season. In 47 appearances, Siakam has averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 35.7 minutes per game. He is shooting at 45.4% from the floor and 83.9% from the free-throw line.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry l Shooting Guard - Fred VanVleet l Small Forward - OG Anunoby l Power Forward - Pascal Siakam l Center - Khem Birch.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks have been firing on all cylinders of late. Julius Randle and company have gone 8-2 in their past ten games as they continue their ascent in the Eastern Conference standings.

Not satisfied. We hungry

The New York Knicks beat the Raptors earlier this month and will look to win the season series between the two teams on Saturday.

2021 All-Star Julius Randle continues to lead the Knickerbockers in most categories this season. Apart from him, the Eastern Conference team has seen stellar performances from RJ Barrett, Alec Burks and veteran Derrick Rose, to name a few.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle (#30) of the New York Knicks drives to the basket as Chris Boucher (#25) of the Toronto Raptors defends

New York Knicks star Julius Randle has delivered five 30+ point outings in his last six appearances.

He is coming off a strong showing against the Atlanta Hawks, tallying 40 points to go along with 11 boards and six assists. The former Lakers man shot a stellar 75% from the three-point line and went six of eight from the deep.

Randle has played 59 games for the Knicks this season, averaging 23.9 points on 46% shooting from the floor. The 7th-year forward has dished out six dimes per contest while gathering 10.5 boards per game. His recent performances suggest he could once again be a key player for the Knicks against the Raptors.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton l Shooting Guard - Reggie Bullock l Small Forward - RJ Barrett l Power Forward - Julius Randle l Center - Nerlens Noel.

Raptors vs Knicks Match Prediction

Both the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks enter this contest with winning momentum behind them. The Raptors will look to Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet to guide them to victory, while the Knicks will continue to rely on Julius Randle's exploits to keep their hot streak alive.

This matchup could have a playoff feel to it, as both teams are playing at a high level. Nevertheless, considering Randle's blistering form, the Knicks are expected to emerge victorious on Saturday.

Where to watch Raptors vs Knicks?

The game between the Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks will be telecast on ESPN, the MSG network (Knicks) and Sportsnet (Raptors). The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.