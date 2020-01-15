Toronto Raptors vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Match Preview and Predictions - 15th January 2020

Shubham Sharma

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Date & Time: Wednesday, 15 January 2020 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City

Last Game Results

Toronto Raptors (25-14): 104-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs(12th January)

Oklahoma City Thunder (23-17): 117-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves (13th January)

Toronto Raptors Preview

Defanged by the injuries, the Raptors have still managed to maintain their momentum, winning 25 games this season. But with Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell returning in the last game, and Marc Gasol set return against the OKC, the Raptors are going to get better. Although a one-point loss against the Spurs is a tough pill to swallow, the Raptors will be up for what is in store ahead.

Serge Ibaka led the team in scoring against the Spurs with 21 points and 14 rebounds. With him, Powell and Siakam made an excellent comeback, putting up 20 and 15 points respectively on the night.

The Raptors have just started to heat up, and they will be looking to have an outstanding post-season starting tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry is the mastermind of the Raptors' squad, with his playmaking abilities above the stat lines. He rotates the ball well, executes the plays perfectly, and is a juggernaut on the defensive end - putting his body on the line.

With an average of 20.6 points and 7.8 assists this season, Lowry will be a critical player for the Raptors tonight.

Raptors' Predicted Lineup:

Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Marc Gasol, Kyle Lowry, Norman Powell

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder has won three of their last four games and currently sits on the seventh place in the Western Conference. They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, a game that saw Shai Gilgeous-Alexander do something that was done by Shaquille O'Neal in Orlando.

Gilgeous-Alexander posted 20 points, 20 rebounds, and ten assists on the night - putting up a magnificent show. The scoring for the team was led by Danilo Gallinari, who put up 30 points and four rebounds.

Meanwhile, five other players- Terrance Ferguson, Chris Paul, Steven Adams, Dennis Schroder, and Mike Muscala - scored in double-digit.

The Thunder is not going anywhere, and it is high time people start considering them as contenders.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Chris Paul is averaging 16.5 points, 6.4 assists, and five rebounds a game this season. He has been shooting nearly 47% from the filed and 36.2% from beyond the arc.

Paul will an essential asset tonight as he needs to move his team well and also stop Kyle Lowry on the other end.

Thunders' Predicted Lineup:

Danilo Gallinari, Terrance Ferguson, Steven Adams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chris Paul

Raptors vs Thunder Match Prediction

This will be an exciting contest to watch as both the teams are hot right now. However, with Gasol making a return, the Raptors will have more flexibility and girth.

I am predicting a close victory for the Raptors tonight.

Where to Watch Raptors vs Thunder?

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Oklahoma. You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.