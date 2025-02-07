Toronto Raptors vs Oklahoma City Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 7, 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Toronto Raptors on Friday, marking the second time this season that the two sides will meet. In their first meeting in December, the OKC Thunder defeated the Raptors 129-92.

Toronto Raptors vs Oklahoma City Thunder game details and odds

The match between the Toronto Raptors and the Oklahoma City Thunder is scheduled for tip-off at 8:00 p.m. ET. OKC's Paycom Center will serve as the venue for this game as fans on television can watch the game on the FanDuel Sports Network.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Viewers online can also live stream the game on the Fubo TV App or by purchasing the NBA League Pass at NBA.com.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Raptors (+1200) vs Thunder (-3000)

Spreadsheet: Raptors (+19.5) vs Thunder (-19.5)

Total (o/u): -110 (o231.5)/ -110 (u231.5)

Toronto Raptors vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Preview

The NBA was a hectic sphere on February 6, as the league experienced its busiest trade deadline day in recent history. The Toronto Raptors were one of the busier teams during this period, revamping their roster in hopes of bettering their current position. Ranked 13th in the East, the Raptors have struggled for consistency this season and are currently on the back of two defeats.

They traded for Brandon Ingram in a three-player deal as Kelly Olynyk and Bruce Brown joined the Pelicans as part of this deal. Despite Ingram's injury, the Raptors have seemingly zeroed in on him as their experienced forward and should have a shot at the play-in spots. The Raptors also traded Davion Mitchell for P.J Tucker and have a great balance of youth and experience in their roster.

On the other hand, the OKC Thunder didn't have much business to attend to during the trade deadline. The Thunder(40-9) already have one of the best rosters in the league and are currently on the top of the Western Conference standings. However, Daniel Theis did join the side on deadline day from the Pelicans in exchange for cash considerations.

Currently on a three-game win streak, the Thunder have been exceptional this term. They are the only team in the West to achieve 40 wins already this season and are currently 6 games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies who sit second in the table at the moment. The team also records the best average points differential in the league with a +13.0 difference.

Toronto Raptors vs OKC Thunder: Betting Tips

Starman R.J Barett will be a huge miss for the Raptors during their fixture against the OKC Thunder. The guard has started 41 of his team's 51 games so far this season and is their leading scorer. Jakob Poeltl will be another huge miss, as the center will miss out on this match after starting 44 games for the Canadian team. This absence will mean that Scottie Barnes will need to step up and should be a favorite to score 20+ points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be the favorite for the OKC Thunder to turn up. The Canadian guard has been having a memorable season and should be the focus once again. Shai scored 50 points in his last game and had 34 points in the match. He is expected to continue his rich vein of form against the Raptors as the Thunder hope to enter the All-Star weekend on a high note.

Toronto Raptors vs OKC Thunder: Predictions

The Toronto Raptors will be hopeful of a win but will find it difficult to do so against a strong OKC side. Additionally, the Raptors have one of the weakest away records in the league with four wins and 19 losses. This statistic aligns perfectly for the OKC Thunder who will be looking to make it four wins in a row after defeating the Bucks, Suns and the Kings in their last three fixtures.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback