Toronto Raptors vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Prediction, Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips | February 4, 2024

The Toronto Raptors are gearing up to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. E.T.

The Raptors are now 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 17-31 record, having won only two of their past ten games. They dropped their previous away game to the Houston Rockets 135-106.

The Oklahoma City Thunder currently splits the best record in the Western Conference with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the second-best record in the league overall with 34 wins and 15 losses. On a two-game win streak, they won seven out of their last 10 games after defeating the Charlotte Hornets 126-106 at home.

Toronto Raptors vs Oklahoma City Thunder Preview, Prediction, Odds and Betting Tips

The Raptors have three players on their injury report: Jontay Porter, RJ Barrett, and Markquis Nowell. Head coach Darko Rajaković is expected to use a starting lineup of Immanuel Quickley, Gary Trent Jr., Bruce Brown, Scottie Barnes, and Jakob Poeltl.

On the other hand, the OKC Thunder will be without players such as Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe. With Tre Mann also listed as questionable, head coach Mark Daigneault could use a starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and Chet Holmgren.

Toronto Raptors vs OKC Thunder Prediction

The Oklahoma City Thunder is the clear favorite to clinch the win tonight, being the number one seed in the West compared to the Toronto Raptors, who hold the 12th position in the East. OKC has the hotter hand heading into this game on the back of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has had a tremendous season till now.

Moneyline: Raptors (+350) vs Thunder (-450)

Spread: Raptors +9.5 (-110) vs Thunder -9.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): -110 (o236.5) / -110 (u236.5)

Toronto Raptors vs Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Tips

According to SportsBookWire:

The Toronto Raptors have lost 10 of their last 12 games, and there’s no reason to believe they’ll bounce back tonight. However, the Thunder are far too expensive. Not counting on the moneyline might be a good idea.

The Thunder have gone under in four of their last five games. Their defense has allowed 107 or fewer points in three consecutive games and four of the last five. However, this has been a concern for weeks, with the Thunder going 4-9 O/U in their last 13 games.

The Raptors had a similar situation, going 2-7 O/U in their previous nine games despite being 25-23 O/U overall. Backing under 234.5 (-110) could be a solid bet.

