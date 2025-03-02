On Sunday, the Toronto Raptors will travel to Florida to take on the Orlando Magic in back-to-back games at the Kia Center. Both franchises have already met twice this season in Toronto, with each team securing a win. In their last meeting, the Raptors beat the Magic by a score of 109-93.

Ad

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic game details and odds

The match between the Toronto Raptors and the Orlando Magic is scheduled for tip off at 6:00 p.m. ET. Fans can catch this Eastern Conference tie live on the FDSFL and SportsNet networks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Viewers online can follow the live coverage through the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass on NBA.com.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Raptors (+215) vs Magic (-260)

Spread: Raptors (+6.5) vs Magic (-6.5)

Total (o/u): -115 (o210.5)/-105 (u210.5)

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic: Preview

Both teams enter the weekend tie at the Kia Center following back-to-back defeats. The Toronto Raptors have lost three in a row while the Magic are on a two game losing streak. The Toronto franchise has only managed to win three games this month as they sit at 13th in the East.

Ad

With an 18-42 record, the Raptors have struggled for form this season, leaving their playoff hopes all but extinguished. Six games behind the final play-in spot and 15 games behind the Pistons in sixth place, the Raptors' post-season chances are slim to none. An exceptionally strong run in their last 22 fixtures might see them get a play-in spot, but they need to start by beating the Orlando Magic first.

After consecutive losses to the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Magic have struggled against top-tier teams. Despite this, their 5-7 February record outpaces the Raptors'.

Ad

The Orlando franchise currently sits in eighth place and they are five games shy of an automatic playoff spot. With the Pistons surging at sixth place, the Magic must maintain their momentum to secure direct postseason qualification. Unlike the injury-hit Raptors, the Magic are expected to enter the fixture with a complete squad.

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic: Betting Tips

Paolo Banchero is a player fans should keep an eye on, especially after the forward dropped 41 points against the Bay Area team on Thursday. Although Stephen Curry's 56 points may have overshadowed his impressive performance, the former Duke star has been the main man for the Magic and should be a bookie's favorite to score 20+ points.

Ad

On the other hand, the Toronto Raptors have missed some key players for most of the season due to injuries. Immanuel Quickley has missed 39 games this season and has averaged 28.3 minutes in the games he's appeared in. Despite his injury issues, Quickley is averaging 16.2 points and 5.6 assists this season. Dishing out 6.5 assists per game in his last four appearances, the 25-year-old should be a candidate to achieve more than five assists once again on Sunday.

Ad

Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic: Predictions

Although the Toronto Raptors hope to repeat their last result against the Orlando Magic, the Florida team has been a great unit at home. Having a positive 18-13 record at the Kia Center, the Magic will be favorites to win the tie. Furthermore, the Raptors have only won 5 games away all season and will find it difficult to beat the Magic at home.

With both teams looking to end their losing streaks, we expect the Magic to be the team that managed to do so on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback