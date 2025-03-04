Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 4, 2025

The Toronto Raptors and the Orlando Magic continue their two-game mini-series on Tuesday. Toronto, which won 104-102 on Sunday, could secure the head-to-head series with another victory in the rematch. Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl and Scottie Barnes will lead the visiting team.

Meanwhile, the Magic hope to bounce back after failing to complete a second-half rally in the loss to the Raptors. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are healthy but the home team has struggled following Jalen Suggs’ knee injury. A victory for the Magic would tie the season series and snap a three-game losing slump.

Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, will host the Raptors-Magic duel. Basketball fans can stream the action live by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Raptors (+225) vs. Magic (-275)

Odds: Raptors (+7.0) vs. Magic (-7.0)

Total (O/U): Raptors (o209.5 -110) vs. Magic (u209.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic preview

The Toronto Raptors edged the Orlando Magic on Saturday by hustling on the offensive glass and by moving the ball around. Toronto won the offensive rebounding battle 12-7 and had more assists 22-17. The Raptors have a good chance of winning back-to-back games against the Magic if they can continue holding the advantage in those categories.

The Raptors, despite leading by 19 points, nearly lost the game because of their turnovers. They have to limit their errors in the rematch against Orlando.

Meanwhile, one lethargic quarter by the Magic cost them big against the Raptors. They went down early and had to claw their way back into the game. Paolo Banchero and Co. can’t afford the same mistake if they want to tie the season series.

Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic predicted starting lineups

Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley | SG: Ja’Kobe Walter | SF: RJ Barrett | PF: Scottie Barnes | C: Jakob Poeltl

Magic

PG: Cole Anthony | SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | SF: Franz Wagner | PF: Paolo Banchero | C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic betting tips

Franz Wagner caused the Raptors the most trouble on Saturday. The German finished the game with 25 points despite not shooting well from behind the arc. Wagner could sustain his impressive form since February and top his 25.5 (O/U) points prop.

Immanuel Quickley has been on a roll, averaging 23.5 PPG in his last two games. The Magic could pay more attention to the speedy guard, who makes the Raptors offense hum. Still, he could top his 17.5 (O/U) points prop.

Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic prediction

The Magic are likely not committing the same mistake of starting poorly against the Raptors. They should be ready right off the bat and beat their visitors with a margin that ekes past the -7.0 spread.

