Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - February 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an Eastern Conference in the 2020-21 NBA, the Toronto Raptors will take on the Orlando Magic for the second time.

In their first meeting of the season, the Toronto Raptors came out on top in a 115-102 game-time decision.

The Toronto Raptors will enter this contest with an 8-12 season record, while the Orlando Magic come in with an 8-13 start.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 7:00 PM ET (Wednesday 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have been inconsistent this season, as they are still searching for a floor general to lead them on a nightly basis. While Fred VanVleet did well at the start of the campaign, he has seemingly lost steam of late. He is averaging 18.8 points on 39.8% shooting from the floor.

The Toronto Raptors did well against the Orlando Magic in their first of back-to-back games, with five players scoring in double digits.

The Toronto Raptors came out strong in the final quarter, scoring 31 points to seal the deal. As a team, they shot 45.6% from the floor and will fancy their chances against a slumping Orlando Magic side.

Key Player- Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam (left) of the Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam exploded for a big performance against the Orlando Magic. He dropped a double-double with 30 points to go and had ten boards and three assists in the win.

He could be the key player against a struggling Orlando Magic side. In 17 games this season, Siakam has averaged 19.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 45.5% shooting from the floor.

Toronto Raptors Starting Lineup

G Fred VanVleet, G Kyle Lowry , F Pascal Siakam , F Yuta Watanabe, C Aron Baynes..

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic started the season on a high but have lost eight of their last ten.

The injury to Markelle Fultz has turned the tide against them, and the team, on a three-game losing streak, has not been able to recover since.

TODAY IS A 2-FOR-1 #NBAAllStar DAY!



Vote now and vote often for Vooch!



1 RT today = 2 VOTES for @NikolaVucevic#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/WHoSNZwuyD — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) January 30, 2021

Orlando Magic's coach Steve Clifford is experiencing a nightmare scenario and will need to make some changes to get back to winning ways.

In their loss to the Toronto Raptors, the team did not have a single player scoring above 20 points. What made things worse was Aaron Gordon suffering a left ankle injury. He is being monitored on a day-to-day basis, but his return against the Toronto Raptors remains questionable.

Key Player- Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic

Nikola Vucevic has fought hard to keep his team afloat, but the Orlando Magic continue to plummet down the Eastern Conference standings. He performed well against the Toronto Raptors, registering a double-double and 15 points to go with 14 boards in 35 minutes from the floor.

In 21 games this season, Vucevic has averaged 22.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 47.8% shooting from the floor. He is the Orlando Magic's best bet to give his team a fighting chance against the Toronto Raptors.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G Cole Anthony, G Evan Fournier, F James Ennis III, F Chuma Okeke, C Nikola Vucevic.

Magic vs Raptors Match Prediction

If their first meeting was any indication, the Toronto Raptors would have the upper hand on Tuesday.

Pascal Siakam could pull off another big performance and launch a rare winning streak for his side. However, the Orlando Magic will require multiple players to step up and make a match of it.

Where to watch Magic vs Raptors

The Orlando Magic-Toronto Raptors game will be telecast locally on Fox Sports Florida and SN Network. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.