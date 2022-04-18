Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 18th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center on Monday night. This will be the second game of the 2022 NBA playoffs first-round series between the two teams, with the 76ers leading 1-0.

The Raptors enjoyed a strong season after missing out on the playoffs in their previous campaign. However, their start to the seven-game series was not what they expected. They were dominated by Philadelphia in Game 1, losing 111-131.

Pascal Siakam led the Toronto Raptors’ scoring with 24 points, having shot 50% from the field. Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby chipped in as well, but a lot more will be expected from them over the remaining games.

Joel Embiid and James Harden recorded low shooting percentages in Game 1, but Tyrese Maxey scored 38 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a win. Maxey’s outburst was a playoff-high for him.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Fred VanVleet and Chris Boucher fouled-out in Game One

Scottie Barnes is listed as doubtful as he is suffering from a sprain in his left ankle. Thaddeus Young hyperextended his left thumb and is also listed as doubtful.

Gary Trent Jr. is listed as doubtful as he is suffering from a non-COVID illness.

Player Name Status Reason Gary Trent Jr. Doubtful Non-COVID illness Thaddeus Young Doubtful Left thumb hyperextension Scottie Barnes Doubtful Left ankle sprain

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The 76ers got 34 free-throw attempts in Game One

Jaden Springer is listed as questionable as he is dealing with a contusion in his right knee.

Meanwhile, Charles Bassey will be unavailable as he is nursing a sprain in his right shoulder.

Player Name Status Reason Jaden Springer Questionable Right knee contusion Charles Bassey Out Right shoulder sprain

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads - April 18th, 2022

Team Seed Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Toronto Raptors 5 +260 O 217.5 (-110) +7.5 (-110) Philadelphia 76ers 4 -350 U 217.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110)

The 76ers are favored to win at home as they boast a superstar lineup that features James Harden and Joel Embiid.

The Raptors, however, were able to beat the 76ers thrice during the regular season and could mount a comeback with Siakam at the helm.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Toronto Raptors

1. The Raptors allowed only 106.3 points to the 76ers during the regular season.

2. The Raptors had a 24-17 record on the road this season.

3. Pascal Siakam has averaged 22.8 points this season.

Philadelphia 76ers

1. The 76ers were 24-17 at home this season.

2. Joel Embiid led the league in scoring with an average of 30.6 points.

3. The 76ers have not gone past the first round in only one of their last four playoff appearances.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent are likely to assume the team’s backcourt duties, with support from OG Anunoby at small forward. Pascal Siakam will start as a power forward, with Chris Boucher likely to step in for Scottie Barnes at center.

Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey will be the team’s starting backcourt, with Harden playing at point. Danny Green and Tobias Harris will fill the forward positions, with Joel Embiid manning the paint to round up the starting five.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS



Sixers played a video of Tyrese Maxey as Maximus from Gladiator



#MadMaxey Tyrese Maxey is the first Sixer ever with 38 points and 0 turnovers in a playoff gameSixers played a video of Tyrese Maxey as Maximus from Gladiator Tyrese Maxey is the first Sixer ever with 38 points and 0 turnovers in a playoff gameSixers played a video of Tyrese Maxey as Maximus from Gladiator#MadMaxey https://t.co/gerjVUP26R

1. The Raptors ranked 7th in points allowed (107.1) during the regular season.

2. The 76ers ranked 9th in points allowed (107.3) during the regular season.

3. The 76ers had four starters score in double-digits in their previous outing.

