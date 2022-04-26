Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - April 25th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers will be home for Game 5 against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

The Raptors won Saturday's game 110-102 to stave off elimination. Pascal Siakam led the way with 34 points and eight rebounds, but point guard Fred VanVleet went down with an injury and didn't return. VanVleet has already been ruled out ahead of Monday's game in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia will try and close out the series at home after they failed to do so on the road in Game 4. Both Joel Embiid and James Harden had underwhelming performances, so they'll need to bounce back for the Sixers to advance on Monday night.

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors @ Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: Monday, April 25th, 2022

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Toronto Raptors +270 +8 (-110) Over 211 (-110) Philadelphia 76ers -335 -8 (-110) Under 211 (-110)

The Raptors are just 1-5 in the last six games against the spread, while the 76ers have won four of their last five ATS.

Philly is also on a five-game winning streak at home as they've been much more comfortable at the Wells Fargo Center in recent history. They've covered the spread six times out of the last eight meetings when Philadelphia has been home against Toronto.

When looking at the Over/Under, consider that the total has gone under in seven of the Sixers' last eight games as a playoff favorite. This can be attributed to a slower pace, especially when every possession matters in an elimination game.

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Best Picks

Tyrese Maxey has cooled down a bit in Games 3 and 4 after two excellent performances in Games1 and 2 in Philadelphia. Back home, look for Maxey to shoot better and be more involved in this elimination game.

Pick No. 1: Tyrese Maxey Over 25.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-103)

Scottie Barnes missed Games 2 and 3 due to injury but returned in a bench role for Game 4. He didn't provide much impact scoring-wise but still chipped in with 11 rebounds and two assists. The Rookie of the Year was only two assists away from a triple-double in Game 1 and should have a more prominent role offensively in Game 5.

Pick No. 2: Scottie Barnes Over 10.5 Rebounds + Assists (-111)

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Betting Prediction

The Raptors will fight hard on Monday night. But without their second-leading scorer and leading assist man Fred VanVleet, they won't be able to find enough consistent scoring to match the Sixers. The game should slow down, especially down the stretch, as it's been this series for most of the previous games.

