Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 11th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors and the Phoenix Suns will face off in an exciting NBA regular-season game at the Footprint Center on Friday, March 11. Both teams have only met once this season and the Suns emerged with a win on that occasion.

The Raptors head to Phoenix on the back of an impressive performance over the San Antonio Spurs. Fred VanVleet led from the front with 26 points. Rookie Scottie Barnes continued his stellar form with yet another 20-point performance on the night. Pascal Siakam chipped in with 20 points to make things easier for the Raptors as they walked away with a 119-114 win.

The Suns not only secured a win in their game over the Miami Heat but also confirmed their spot in this year's playoffs. They became the first team in the league to qualify for the 2022 postseason. Devin Booker scored 23 points in his first game back. He stood strong against the resolute Heat defense to give the Suns a 110-90 win on the night.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn are the two Raptors players who have been ruled out of this game due to injury. Anunoby suffered a fracture to his right finger and could be out of action for a while. Flynn has been ruled out due to a strain in his right hamstring. The team's two-way players Isaac Bonga, Justin Champagnie and David Johnson have also been ruled out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason OG Anunoby Out Right Ring Finger Fracture Malachi Flynn Out Left Hamstring Strain Isaac Bonga Out G-League Justin Champagnie Out G-League David Johnson Out G-League

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050 Fred VanVleet is questionable for tomorrow's game in Brooklyn with his knee issue. OG Anunoby remains out - he's scheduled to see a hand specialist in NYC tomorrow to get a 2nd opinion on his fractured finger. Pascal Siakam is not listed on the injury report. Fred VanVleet is questionable for tomorrow's game in Brooklyn with his knee issue. OG Anunoby remains out - he's scheduled to see a hand specialist in NYC tomorrow to get a 2nd opinion on his fractured finger. Pascal Siakam is not listed on the injury report.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns have reported Chris Paul, Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky to be out of this game. Paul injured his right thumb in February and is expected to be out for six to eight weeks, while Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky are out for a while with knee injuries. Youngster Cameron Johnson has been listed out due to a right quad contusion.

Player Name Status Reason Chris Paul Out Right Thumb Fracture Frank Kaminsky Out Right Knee Injury Dario Saric Out ACL injury Cameron Johnson Out Right Quad Contusion

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Dario Saric getting some work in after practice Dario Saric getting some work in after practice https://t.co/xIEB8TJWMg

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting Lineups

Toronto Raptors

Scenes from the Toronto Raptors v Brooklyn Nets game

The Toronto Raptors will deploy Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. on the backcourt. Both have done a phenomenal job for the Raptors and will be looking to continue the same as the season progresses.

Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam will share the frontcourt and provide the team with some solidity, while Precious Achiuwa will start at center for the Raptors instead of Khem Birch. Achiuwa has been brilliant off the bench and coach Nick Nurse would love to give him a chance to once again shine in the starting lineup.

Phoenix Suns

Dennis Schroder of the Houston Rockets guards Devin Booker (R) of the Sunsˆ

The Phoenix Suns will start Cameron Payne on the backcourt with Devin Booker. Both have done a phenomenal job in the absence of Chris Paul. Booker has been the leader and Payne has once again proved why he is one of the best backup guards in the league. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will continue to start in the frontcourt, while Deandre Ayton will start at center.

x - Phoenix Suns @Suns Book closing out the quarter in style. Book closing out the quarter in style. 👌 Book closing out the quarter in style. 👌 https://t.co/NSd8cWa3vu

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Small Forward - Scottie Barnes| Power Forward - Pascal Siakam | Center - Precious Achiuwa

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Cameron Payne | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker| Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton

Edited by Parimal