Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors will meet the Phoenix Suns in a mouth-watering clash on Wednesday in the 2020-21 NBA season. The Raptors are in search of their second win, while the Suns will look to continue their good form, which has elevated them to second place in the Western Conference.

Both the teams have had very different fortunes so far. The Toronto Raptors are 1-5 and are struggling, while the Phoenix Suns are flying high with a 5-2 record. The Suns have benefitted from adding veteran point guard Chris Paul, who has been in a stellar form, while the Raptors are still reeling from the loss of a few key pieces in the offseason.

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns Injury Updates

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors come into this game with only one major injury concern. The 2019 NBA champions will be missing shooting guard Patrick McCaw, who has been sidelined for an indefinite period of time.

Despite their good fortune with respect to injuries, the Toronto Raptors have failed to capitalize. This game against the Phoenix Suns will be a huge test for Nick Nurse's men.

Still trying to find our groove. pic.twitter.com/EFUF1AXpfU — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 5, 2021

Phoenix Suns

The high-flying Phoenix Suns might be without the forward duo of Jalen Smith and Abdel Nader against the Toronto Raptors. Smith is nursing an ankle injury, while Nader might not be available due to concussion protocol.

Nader and Smith haven't been a big part of the Suns' success so far, and it doesn't seem like Monty Williams will miss them too much against the Raptors.

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have rolled out a relatively smaller lineup this season, and will be expected to go ahead with the same combination against the Phoenix Suns.

Aron Baynes and Chris Boucher have shared minutes at the, and there is a possibility that the latter may start on Wednesday.

Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry will probably feature in the backcourt, with Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby occupying the forward slots.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets

The Suns will be relying on the guard duo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul for a win, and they will start in the backcourt for the Arizona-based franchise.

Mikal Bridges will start at small forward, while off-season acquisition Jae Crowder will likely start at power forward. Former first overall pick DeAndre Ayton will take up the center spot, completing the starting lineup for the Phoenix Suns.

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

G Kyle Lowry, G Fred VanVleet, F Pascal Siakam, F OG Anunoby, C Chris Boucher

Phoenix Suns

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Jae Crowder, C DeAndre Ayton

