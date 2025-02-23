Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 23 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Toronto Raptors face the Phoenix Suns in one of several games scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 23. The Raptors, No. 13 in the Eastern Conference, welcome the Suns, No. 11 in the Western Conference standings, to the Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Ontario.

Ad

The Raptors are on a two-game losing streak and have won just one of their last seven games. Their only win came in a 106-103 away victory against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 11.

Scottie Barnes recorded a game-high 33 points with 10 rebounds and three assists in that one. Immanuel Quickley added 23 points, three rebounds and five assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Phoenix Suns snapped a four-game losing run against the Chicago Bulls on Friday. Devin Booker recorded 29 points, four rebounds and eight assists in the 121-117 win at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Reports

Toronto Raptors' injury report for Feb. 23

The Toronto Raptors have an extensive list of players on the injury report against the Suns. The most notable one is Brandon Ingram, who is listed as out due to a left ankle sprain.

The Raptors' complete injury report:

Ulrich Chomche: Out - Right knee; partial proximal MCL tear

Brandon Ingram: Out - Left ankle; sprain

AJ Lawson: Out - G League - Two way

Jakob Poeltl: Questionable - Right hip; pointer

P.J. Tucker: Out - Not with team

Ad

Phoenix Suns' injury report for Feb. 23

The Suns don't have an extensive list to report ahead of the game against the Raptors.

The Suns' complete injury report:

Cody Martin: Out- Sports hernia

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Toronto Raptors starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 23

The Raptors are projected to go with the following lineup against the Suns:

Ad

Immanuel Quickley (point guard), Gradey Dick (shooting guard), RJ Barrett (small forward), Scottie Barnes (power forward) and Jonathan Mogbo (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Raptors' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Immanuel Quickley Gradey Dick RJ Barrett Scottie Barnes Jakob Poeltl Jamal Shead RJ Barrett Ja'Kobe Walter Ochai Agbaji Jonathan Mogbo Scottie Barnes Ja'Kobe Walter Jamison Battle Chris Boucher Orlando Robinson RJ Barrett Ochai Agbaji Ochai Agbaji Jonathan Mogbo Chris Boucher A.J. Lawson Garrett Temple Gradey Dick RJ Barrett P.J. Tucker

Ad

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 23

The Phoenix Suns are projected to go with the following starting five against the Raptors:

Devin Booker (point guard), Bradley Beal (shooting guard), Royce O'Neale (small forward), Kevin Durant (power forward) and Nick Richards (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Suns' depth chart for the 2024-25 season.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Devin Booker Bradley Beal Royce O'Neale Kevin Durant Nick Richards Tyus Jones Grayson Allen Grayson Allen Bol Bol Mason Plumlee TyTy Washington Jr. Devin Booker Bradley Beal Ryan Dunn Kevin Durant Monte Morris Damion Lee Ryan Dunn Royce O'Neale Oso Ighodaro Vasilije Micic Ryan Dunn Kevin Durant Oso Ighodaro Bol Bol

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback