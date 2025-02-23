  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 23 | NBA 2024-25 season

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 23 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Feb 23, 2025 12:20 GMT
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Raptors face the Phoenix Suns in one of several games scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 23. The Raptors, No. 13 in the Eastern Conference, welcome the Suns, No. 11 in the Western Conference standings, to the Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Ontario.

Ad

The Raptors are on a two-game losing streak and have won just one of their last seven games. Their only win came in a 106-103 away victory against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 11.

Scottie Barnes recorded a game-high 33 points with 10 rebounds and three assists in that one. Immanuel Quickley added 23 points, three rebounds and five assists.

The Phoenix Suns snapped a four-game losing run against the Chicago Bulls on Friday. Devin Booker recorded 29 points, four rebounds and eight assists in the 121-117 win at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Reports

Toronto Raptors' injury report for Feb. 23

The Toronto Raptors have an extensive list of players on the injury report against the Suns. The most notable one is Brandon Ingram, who is listed as out due to a left ankle sprain.

The Raptors' complete injury report:

  • Ulrich Chomche: Out - Right knee; partial proximal MCL tear
  • Brandon Ingram: Out - Left ankle; sprain
  • AJ Lawson: Out - G League - Two way
  • Jakob Poeltl: Questionable - Right hip; pointer
  • P.J. Tucker: Out - Not with team
Ad

Phoenix Suns' injury report for Feb. 23

The Suns don't have an extensive list to report ahead of the game against the Raptors.

The Suns' complete injury report:

  • Cody Martin: Out- Sports hernia

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Toronto Raptors starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 23

The Raptors are projected to go with the following lineup against the Suns:

Ad

Immanuel Quickley (point guard), Gradey Dick (shooting guard), RJ Barrett (small forward), Scottie Barnes (power forward) and Jonathan Mogbo (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Raptors' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Immanuel QuickleyGradey DickRJ BarrettScottie BarnesJakob Poeltl
Jamal SheadRJ BarrettJa'Kobe WalterOchai AgbajiJonathan Mogbo
Scottie Barnes Ja'Kobe Walter Jamison BattleChris BoucherOrlando Robinson
RJ Barrett Ochai Agbaji Ochai Agbaji Jonathan MogboChris Boucher
A.J. LawsonGarrett TempleGradey Dick RJ BarrettP.J. Tucker
Ad

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 23

The Phoenix Suns are projected to go with the following starting five against the Raptors:

Devin Booker (point guard), Bradley Beal (shooting guard), Royce O'Neale (small forward), Kevin Durant (power forward) and Nick Richards (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Suns' depth chart for the 2024-25 season.

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Devin BookerBradley BealRoyce O'NealeKevin DurantNick Richards
Tyus JonesGrayson AllenGrayson AllenBol BolMason Plumlee
TyTy Washington Jr.Devin Booker Bradley Beal Ryan DunnKevin Durant
Monte MorrisDamion LeeRyan Dunn Royce O'NealeOso Ighodaro
Vasilije MicicRyan Dunn Kevin Durant Oso IghodaroBol Bol

Toronto Raptors Fan? Check out the latest Toronto Raptors depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी