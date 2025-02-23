Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 23 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Toronto Raptors face the Phoenix Suns in one of several games scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 23. The Raptors, No. 13 in the Eastern Conference, welcome the Suns, No. 11 in the Western Conference standings, to the Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, Ontario.
The Raptors are on a two-game losing streak and have won just one of their last seven games. Their only win came in a 106-103 away victory against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 11.
Scottie Barnes recorded a game-high 33 points with 10 rebounds and three assists in that one. Immanuel Quickley added 23 points, three rebounds and five assists.
The Phoenix Suns snapped a four-game losing run against the Chicago Bulls on Friday. Devin Booker recorded 29 points, four rebounds and eight assists in the 121-117 win at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois.
Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Reports
Toronto Raptors' injury report for Feb. 23
The Toronto Raptors have an extensive list of players on the injury report against the Suns. The most notable one is Brandon Ingram, who is listed as out due to a left ankle sprain.
The Raptors' complete injury report:
- Ulrich Chomche: Out - Right knee; partial proximal MCL tear
- Brandon Ingram: Out - Left ankle; sprain
- AJ Lawson: Out - G League - Two way
- Jakob Poeltl: Questionable - Right hip; pointer
- P.J. Tucker: Out - Not with team
Phoenix Suns' injury report for Feb. 23
The Suns don't have an extensive list to report ahead of the game against the Raptors.
The Suns' complete injury report:
- Cody Martin: Out- Sports hernia
Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts
Toronto Raptors starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 23
The Raptors are projected to go with the following lineup against the Suns:
Immanuel Quickley (point guard), Gradey Dick (shooting guard), RJ Barrett (small forward), Scottie Barnes (power forward) and Jonathan Mogbo (center).
Here's a snapshot of the Raptors' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:
Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 23
The Phoenix Suns are projected to go with the following starting five against the Raptors:
Devin Booker (point guard), Bradley Beal (shooting guard), Royce O'Neale (small forward), Kevin Durant (power forward) and Nick Richards (center).
Here's a snapshot of the Suns' depth chart for the 2024-25 season.
