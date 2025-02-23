Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 23, 2025

The Phoenix Suns will be visiting the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, Feb. 22, for their first meeting this season. The two teams are coming off contrasting results from their previous games, as the Suns defeated the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, while the Raptors lost to the Miami Heat on Friday.

Ad

The Raptors have been floundering at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, currently occupying the 13th spot with a 17-39 win-loss record. Toronto has lost six of their last seven games in the regular season, putting them in a prime spot for a high lottery pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

On the other hand, the Suns have also been struggling in the past few weeks, as they stand at the 11th spot with a 27-29 record. Phoenix has lost seven of their last nine games this season, causing them to slide down in the Western Conference race for a play-in spot.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Raptors are led by native Canadian RJ Barrett, who is averaging 21.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game this season. Additionally, Scottie Barnes has been a steady star for the Raptors with averages of 19.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Meanwhile, the Suns will lean on two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant, who is averaging 27.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. He is followed by Devin Booker, who puts up 26.0 points per game, along with 4.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists for the Suns.

Ad

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns game details and odds

The game is scheduled to tip off at 6PM Eastern time and will be broadcast locally via SN and FanDuel Sports Network. Meanwhile, it can also be streamed on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Raptors (-105) vs. Suns (-102)

Spread: Raptors (-1) vs. Suns (+1.5)

Total (O/U): Raptors -110 (u228) vs. Suns -108 (o227.5)

Ad

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns betting tips

Scottie Barnes is coming off an ankle injury in the Raptors’ previous game, so expect him to still endure the injury in the game against the Suns. It is more reasonable to bet on under his usual points average.

As the Suns continue to teeter in the West standings, expect Devin Booker, the longest-tenured Sun, to have another explosive performance following his 29-point tally against the Bulls. Booker is expected to go over his average of 26 points again versus the Raptors.

Ad

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns prediction

While this is the second game in two nights for the Phoenix Suns, they are determined to rise from the 11th spot in the West. Expect them to go on an extra gear and defeat the Raptors, whose squad remains rebuilding, unlike Phoenix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback