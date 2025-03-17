Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17, 2025

The Phoenix Suns host the Toronto Raptors on Monday in an interconference showdown between two of the NBA's bottom 12 teams. The Raptors can sweep their two-game season series against the Suns after securing a well-rounded 127-109 blowout home victory on Feb. 23.

Despite routinely resting its starters in an apparent effort to tank, Toronto (24-44) continues to gain separation from the league's most futile teams. The rebuilding squad has won six of its last eight games, falling to seventh in the NBA draft lottery odds.

However, the Scottie Barnes-led Raptors narrowly fell 105-102 during Sunday's road outing against the Portland Trail Blazers, ending their three-game winning streak.

Conversely, Phoenix (31-37) entered the season supposedly built to win now. Instead, the veteran-laden team, spearheaded by superstars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, continues to flounder, particularly on the defensive end.

The Suns have lost three of their last four contests, most recently falling 107-96 during Sunday's road matchup against the LA Lakers. Meanwhile, questions about their team chemistry persist, with many projecting them to overhaul their roster in the offseason.

Thus, Monday's tilt may prove uninspiring, with the Raptors' reserves logging heavy minutes against a disengaged Phoenix unit.

Nevertheless, both teams are ranked 11th in their respective conferences, with play-in berths within reach. The Suns trail the Western Conference's 10th-placed injury-plagued Dallas Mavericks (33-36) by just one and a half games.

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns odds, preview and prediction

The Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns' clash is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The contest will be broadcast on AZFamily and TSN. It can also be streamed on NBA League Pass and Fubo.

Moneyline: Raptors (+280) vs Suns (-360)

Spread: Raptors +8.5 (-110) vs Suns -8.5 (-110)

Total (Over/Under): o227.5 (-110) vs u227.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns preview

Barnes and fellow starters Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl have been in and out of the lineup as Toronto bolsters its tanking attempt. Meanwhile, sophomore shooting guard Gradey Dick (knee) and star trade deadline acquisition Brandon Ingram (ankle) remain sidelined. As a result, the Raptors' lineups have been difficult to predict.

Barnes and Poeltl suited up on Sunday with Quickley (rest) and Barrett (illness) out. Their availability could be reversed against Phoenix on the second leg of a back-to-back. Regardless, Toronto will likely keep giving its young prospects extensive playing time.

Midseason signees A.J. Lawson, Orlando Robinson and Colin Castleton have featured heavily during the Raptors' 6-2 stretch. Lawson has provided an offensive spark on the wing, while Robinson and Castleton have reinforced the team's frontcourt.

Additionally, rookies Jamal Shead and Jamison Battle have received increased playing time, providing playmaking, perimeter defense and shooting.

Over their last eight outings, the Raptors rank first in the NBA in defensive rating (107.5), with their unproven players giving consistent effort. That marks a significant improvement upon their 17th-ranked season-long mark (114.5). However, they remain the league's fifth-worst offensive squad (110.1 offensive rating).

On the flip side, Phoenix still has a top 10 offensive rating (114.7), with multiple players capable of creating their own shots. However, it has slipped to 27th in defensive rating (116.7), contributing to its 7-16 record since Jan. 29.

Nevertheless, the Suns have a more talented roster than Toronto and should have more to play for, as evidenced by their status as 8.5-point favorites.

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns projected starting lineups

With Toronto likely to rest a couple of starters, its starting lineup could be as follows:

PG: Immanuel Quickley (GTD)/Jamal Shead SG: Ochai Agbaji SF: RJ Barrett (GTD)/Jamison Battle PF: Scottie Barnes/Jonathan Mogbo C: Jakob Poeltl/Colin Castleton

For Phoenix, shooting guard Bradley Beal is the only starter whose status is uncertain entering Monday. He exited Sunday's loss early due to left hamstring tightness. So, the Suns could utilize the following starting unit:

PG: Devin Booker SG: Bradley Beal (GTD)/Grayson Allen (GTD)/Collin Gillespie SF: Ryan Dunn PF: Kevin Durant C: Nick Richards

Editor's note: These are projected starting lineups and could change as player updates are provided closer to game time.

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns betting tips

Quickley's points prop is 17.5. He has scored 20-plus points in four of his last six games. So, the offensive-minded guard should hit the over against Phoenix's bottom-four defense.

Meanwhile, Durant's points prop is 24.5. The two-time NBA champion has tallied 22 or fewer points in four of six outings. He also mustered 15 points in his last matchup against the Raptors. This makes taking the under a logical choice.

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns prediction

The Phoenix Suns have fared better at home (19-13) and have more incentive to compete for a play-in spot than Toronto. So, they should secure a victory at Footprint Center to get back on track. If the Raptors rest several key players, the Suns should also have a prime opportunity to cover the spread (-8.5).

Moreover, the sides should surpass their over/under point total (227.5), as they did in their previous showdown. Phoenix has amassed 116-plus points in four of its last five home tilts.

