Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - March 11th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will head to the Footprint Center for a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Mar. 11. In their only previous meeting between this season, the Suns prevailed.

The Raptors are coming a sensational 119-104 win against the San Antonio Spurs. Fred VanVleet starred with 26 points in 33 minutes, while Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam scored 20 points apiece.

Meanwhile, with their 111-90 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday, Phoenix became the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season. Devin Booker scored 23 points in his first game back. He also chipped in with eight rebounds and nine assists to help the Suns secure a dominant win on the night.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, Mar. 11, 10;00 PM ET (Saturday, Mar. 12, 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have had an impressive campaign. They are seventh in the East with a 35-30 record. Despite being plagued by injuries and COVID-related issues, the Raptors have been competitive, thanks to the talented bunch of youngsters they have.

The likes of Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes have elevated their game and have become a key part of the Raptors franchise. They already have the likes of Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, who have proven their ability. Nevertheless, the emergence of youngsters has added more spark to the team.

The Raptors are ranked 15th in both offensive and defensive ratings. Against the Suns, they will have to bring in their best, as anything short of that at the Footprint Center may not be enough.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet has done a phenomenal job of leading the Raptors in the absence of Kyle Lowry.

His exploits helped him secure his first All-Star team selection, and the 28-year-old will hope to keep firing in the same vein as the season progresses. The Suns are defensively solid, so the Raptors will need VanVleet' experience.

He is coming off a strong performance over the Heat. If he can replicate that, the Raptors will fancy their chances of a win in this road game.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet; G - Gary Trent Jr.; F - Scottie Barnes; F - Pascal Siakam; C - Precious Achiuwa.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Sunsˆ

The Phoenix Suns have continued their stellar form post the All-Star break. They sit 8.5 games above the second-placed Memphis Grizzlies in the West.

Despite missing out on both Chris Paul and Devin Booker, the Suns have pulled off exciting wins. Players like Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder have kept things going for them.

With just 16 games left, the Suns are on course to ending their campaign as the top seed. However, the playoffs will be a different ball game. With Paul injured, many expected the team to falter, but the resilience and fight the Suns have shown is a testimony to their killer mentality.

They have their task cut out against the Raptors. Although the Suns seem to be the better side, the Raptors have some talented hoopers. If they keep Devin Booker quiet, they'll fancy their chances of a win.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker is one of the best young players in the NBA. He is composed and thrives under pressure.

Booker was out for a while due to the league's COVID-19 protocols but returned with 23 points against an in-form Miami Heat team. He will hope to pull off a similar performance against the Raptors. In the absence of Paul, he will be expected to help his team over the line.

x - Phoenix Suns @Suns Book closing out the quarter in style. Book closing out the quarter in style. 👌 Book closing out the quarter in style. 👌 https://t.co/NSd8cWa3vu

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Cameron Payne; G - Devin Booker; F - Mikal Bridges; F - Jae Crowder; C - Deandre Ayton.

Raptors vs Suns Match Prediction

The Toronto Raptors' clash with the Phoenix Suns is going to be an exciting matchup. Both teams have some great talent, so this game could go down to the wire. However, considering the form the Suns are in, they will start as the favorites. They also have home advantage, which could be key on Friday.

Where to watch Raptors vs Suns?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This clash will also be locally telecast on TSN Network and Bally Sports Arizona.

