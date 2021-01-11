Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 11th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors will continue their search for a third win as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers for the first time in the 2020-2021 NBA season, on Monday.

The Raptors are coming off a thrilling showdown with the Warriors, losing the game 106-105. The Raptors had the final shot and the chance to win the game but Pascal Siakam couldn't get it to drop, and the Warriors held on.

Fred VanVleet had another solid performance with 21 points to go with five assists and five rebounds, while Pascal Siakam had a team-high 25 points and 11 boards in 40 minutes. The Raptors will face an uphill battle this Monday as they take on a red hot Trail Blazers on the road.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers have turned things around and enter this contest with a two-game winning streak.

Portland defeated the Timberwolves 135-117 on Friday and registered an emphatic win against the Sacramento Kings 125-99 on Saturday.

CJ McCollum has the hot hand and will be a threat in this matchup. He dropped 37 points on 59% accuracy from the field in Portland's last outing. The Trail Blazers' recent success has improved their season record above .500, and has tied them for the seventh position in the West ahead of their matchup with the Raptors.

Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury updates

The Toronto Raptors don't have any major injuries to report ahead of their game with the Trail Blazers. Patrick McCaw, who was on the sidelines in their previous matchup with the Warriors, will continue to miss games and there is no clarity on when he will return.

The Trail Blazers will be rolling out with a complete roster for this game with the exception of Zach Collins, who remains out indefinitely. He is recovering from surgery to repair a fractured left ankle.

Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Line-ups

Even though Toronto lost their last game against the Warriors, their starters played well and put up some impressive numbers on the board. Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam are the Raptors' best bet to heat up again in this game and will continue to be the key offensive players for their team.

The Portland Trail Blazers are building their chemistry and are looking good for another all-around performance on Monday night. The Blazers coaching staff will probably roll out the same starting five from their previous match.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Toronto:

G Kyle Lowry, G Fred VanVleet, F Pascal Siakam, F OG Anunoby, C Alex Len

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

Portland:

G Damian Lillard, G CJ McCollum, F Derrick Jones Jr., F Robert Covington, C Jusuf Nurkic