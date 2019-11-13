Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Match Preview and Predictions - 13th November 2019

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 13 Nov 2019, 15:32 IST SHARE

The Portland Trail Blazers host the Toronto Raptors

Match details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers

Date & Time: Wednesday, 13th November 2019 (10:00 PM ET)

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Last game results

Toronto Raptors (7-3): 88-98 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers (11th November)

Portland Trail Blazers (4-7): 99-107 defeat to the Sacramento Kings (12th November)

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have defied expectations during the opening weeks of the season, posting a 7-3 record despite a tough schedule. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet have stepped up following the departures of Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green, while OG Anunoby continues to develop his own game.

After ending the Los Angeles Lakers' seven-game winning streak on Sunday, the Raptors fell to the LA Clippers less than 24 hours later, and Nick Nurse's team will once again be without the injured duo of Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka. Anunoby is also expected to miss the game after suffering an eye injury, so the Raptors head to Portland short on depth.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors v Chicago Bulls

Pascal Siakam has made an excellent start to the season, and head coach Nurse has instructed the 25-year-old to 'shoot from anywhere' during the ongoing absence of Lowry. Siakam is currently averaging 26.8 points per game, and the Raptors will expect another big offensive performance from their talisman against a poor Portland defense.

Advertisement

Raptors predicted lineup:

Pascal Siakam, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Marc Gasol, Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell

Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers entered the new season full of confidence after reaching the 2019 Western Conference, although last night's 99-107 defeat to the Sacramento Kings means that they have now lost seven of their opening eleven games of the season. The Blazers have so far only managed to hold one team to under 100 points, and are allowing 113.9 points per game.

While Damian Lillard is enjoying a career-season through eleven games, role players such as Hassan Whiteside, CJ McCollum, and Rodney Hood have yet to step up and Portland will be desperate to get back on track tonight.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Clippers

While the Trail Blazers have endured a woeful start to the season, Damian Lillard has continued to demonstrate why he is one of the NBA's best guards. The 29-year-old is averaging 32.5 points per game and is shooting almost 50% from the field. He has also dropped 60 points on the Brooklyn Nets, and Portland will be hoping that their star man can deliver another huge performance.

Trail Blazers predicted lineup:

Kent Bazemore, Mario Hezonja, Hassan Whiteside, Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum

Raptors vs Trail Blazers Prediction

Toronto is undoubtedly the better team coming into this one, although Portland will be desperate to get their season back-on-track. The Trail Blazers have won just one of their opening four home games, although the Moda Center crowd will be fired up as they host the defending champions, and a huge night from Lillard could give the Blazers a much-needed one.

Where to Watch Raptors vs Trail Blazers?

There will be local coverage of the game on NBC Sports Northwest and TSN+RDS2 from 10:00 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.