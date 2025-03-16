Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16, 2025

The Toronto Raptors and Portland Trail Blazers will meet for the first time this season with both teams looking to make a late charge for one of the final play-in spots in their respective divisions.

The Blazers are experiencing a late-season mini-slump with Chauncey Billups' team losing five straight games over the last 11 days. Meanwhile, the Raptors find themselves going in the opposite direction with six wins over the last seven games elevating them to 11th in the Eastern Conference standings.

Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction and Betting Tips

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Toronto Raptors at the Moda Center in Portland on Sunday, Mar. 16, with the game set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. EST (3:00 p.m. PST).

The game will be available to watch the game on KATU, KUNP, and SportsNet. Fans looking to stream the action will be able to on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Moneyline: Raptors (+200), Trail Blazers (-240)

Spread: Raptors +6.5 (-110), Trail Blazers -6.5 (-110)

Total (Over/Under): Over 228.5 (-115), Under 228.5 (-105)

Note: All odds are subject to change closer to tip-off. The listed odds are based on information available at the time of writing.

Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) looks to pass the ball against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Toronto's season has been a tale of two halves. After a dreadful start that saw the Raptors win just two of their first 14 games, they managed to string some wins together and steady the ship. The Raptors suffered an 11-game losing streak to close out the year, leading to many questions about the state of the roster.

In 2025, however, head coach Darko Rajaković has done a phenomenal job of turning things around. The Raptors had a solid January and have won six of their last seven to work their way back into the play-in picture. The team has a 24-43 record and is just four games behind the Chicago Bulls for the final play-in spot in the East.

The Raptors have been driven by a strong offense that is averaging 111.1 points per game, but the 115.7 they are giving up to opposing teams will be a concern for Rajaković.

23-year-old Scottie Barnes has been a key figure for the Toronto Raptors. The fourth-year guard/forward has a bright future ahead of him. Over 52 games, he is averaging 19.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals and leads the roster in assists and steals.

Former New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett leads the team in scoring with 21.5 ppg. The Portland Trail Blazers are proving to be one of the streakiest teams in the NBA. It is hard to predict what will come next from this talented but young roster.

Portland has also revived their season after a sluggish start where they won just three of their first 11 games. Since then, they have gone on two four-game win streaks and a six-game win streak. Unfortunately, there has also been one six-game and two five-game losing streaks, one of which they are currently on.

After a rough two weeks, the Portland Trail Blazers sit in 13th position in the Western Conference with a 28-39 record. They are currently 4.5 games out of the play-in positions with 15 games remaining in the season.

There is plenty to look forward to down the line for the Trail Blazer's loyal fanbase. The team is littered with rising stars that have massive potential.

Anfernee Simons, who is having an All-Star-caliber season is still only 25. Shaedon Sharpe, 21, is proving to be one of the most exciting players in the West. Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara and Scoot Henderson are all under 25. Rookie center Donovan Clingan, who was the seventh pick out of UConn, is only 21.

Simons leads the team in scoring and has been one of the most influential players for Billups' offense. He is averaging 19.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg and 4.8 apg.

Donovan Clingan has been the standout player on the defensive front, leading the lineup in rebounds (7.2) and blocks (1.6).

Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija drives past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry at Chase Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Deni Avdija will be a player to keep a close eye on in this matchup. The Israeli forward has been contributing in all facets of the game. Against the Golden Warriors on Monday, he finished with a game-high 34 points and 16 rebounds. In their last game against the New York Knick, he led the lineup with 15 rebounds and five assists.

Avdija rebound total is set at 8.5. He should be able to go over that number.

RJ Barrett has been one of the key figures for the Toronto Raptors over their three-game win streak. In his last outing, he recorded 17 points and 5 assists, which are not eye-catching numbers. However, Barrett has logged five or more assists in four of his last five games.

Barrett's assist total is set at 4.5 and he will likely finish with more than four assists.

Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

This one will be hard to call because of how streaky these teams have been but the Blazers have a respectable 16-16 home record. They will be desperate to put an end to their losing streak and will need a win if they have any realistic hopes of getting into the playoffs. The Trail Blazers should win this game by more than 6.5 points.

