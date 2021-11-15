Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - November 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors start their grueling six-game road trip on Monday with a visit to the Moda Center to face the Portland Trail Blazers. The Raptors are coming off a loss to the lowly Detroit Pistons at home, while the Blazers ended their four-game road trip with a loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Before going on a six-game road trip, the Raptors welcomed the Pistons to the Scotiabank Arena. They played without star guard Fred VanVleet due to injury, with Goran Dragic filling in for him. The Raptors kept the game close, but they fell to the Pistons 127-121.

Meanwhile, the Blazers ended their four-game road trip with a 124-95 defeat at the hands of reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. Damian Lillard missed the game because of an injury as the Blazers went 1-3 on their road trip. They return home for a four-game homestand.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Monday, November 15th, 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, November 16th, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Toronto Raptors Preview

Nick Nurse of the Toronto Raptors.

The Toronto Raptors entered the new season without that much expectation since they traded Kyle Lowry in the offseason. The Raptors also appear to be in a transition period, but they started the season strong.

But since starting the season with a 6-3 record, the Raptors have now lost four of their last five games. The loss to the Pistons is already their sixth at home this season against just two wins. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse remains baffled as to why his team struggles at home.

"It seems like we haven’t played nearly as good a defense at home as we’ve played on the road. We’re not sure why. We should have more energy and juice feeding off our home crowd," Nurse said.

Key Player – Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors.

Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet are now the longest-tenured players for the Toronto Raptors this season. The Raptors are in a possible transition phase with Kyle Lowry being traded in the offseason. VanVleet is having another great season while Siakam is still finding rhythm after offseason shoulder surgery.

In the loss to the Pistons, Siakam had his best game since returning from injury. He added 25 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and one steal. He would have to play more like this if the Raptors want to steal a win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

With Fred VanVleet possibly missing his second straight game, Siakam will be the Raptors' focal point on offense. Goran Dragic is expected to start if VanVleet is not cleared, while Siakam should be the team's small ball center.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Goran Dragic; G - Gary Trent Jr.; F - Scottie Barnes; F - OG Anunoby; C - Pascal Siakam.

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Chauncey Billups of the Portland Trail Blazers.

There are so many things going on with the Portland Trail Blazers early in the season. The owner is investigating their general manager for workplace misconduct. Damian Lillard is struggling and injured, while expectations for head coach Chauncey Billups are high.

The Blazers fell to 6-8 this season with a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Billups decided to give Lillard a rest because of lower abdominal tendinopathy. It is an injury that has hampered Lillard since the Olympics. He re-aggravated it in the game versus the LA Clippers last Tuesday.

"You know Dame doesn’t like to sit any game, any practice, anything, so I kind of had to force him to do this. It’s too early in the season to be playing hurt every single night. You need a break, take a break. If you don’t think you need one I might have to give you one," Billups said.

Key Player – CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers.

With Damian Lillard questionable against the Toronto Raptors, CJ McCollum has to take charge on the court for the Portland Trail Blazers. McCollum has been a solid number two guy for the Blazers his entire career.

The 30-year-old guard is averaging 20.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season. In the loss against the Nuggets, McCollum had 21 points, two assists and two rebounds. If McCollum can play much better on Monday, the Portland Trail Blazers can beat the Raptors.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G - Anfernee Simons; G - CJ McCollum; F - Norman Powell; F - Robert Covington; C - Jusuf Nurkic.

Raptors vs Blazers Match Prediction

The Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers game will be exciting to watch despite the possible absence of Fred VanVleet for the Raptors and Damian Lillard for the Blazers. The Raptors know they have to get early momentum for the road trip while the Blazers have homecourt advantage. Expect a close game with the Blazers possibly getting the win.

Where to watch Raptors vs Blazers?

The Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers game will be streamed live on the NBA League Pass. Local fans can watch the game on TSN in Canada and ROOT Sports in Portland.

