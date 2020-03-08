Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings: Match Preview and Predictions - 8th March 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings

Date & Time: Sunday, 8 March 2020 (9:00 PM ET)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Last Game Results

Toronto Raptors (44-18): 121-113 win over Toronto Raptors (5 March, Thursday)

Sacramento Kings (28-35): 123-111 win over Portland Trail Blazers (7 March, Saturday)

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors recently became the second team in the East (after the Milwaukee Bucks) to clinch a playoff berth. The defending champs have defied all odds after Kawhi's exit to make it big this year.

Coach Nick Nurse has done a brilliant job of drawing the most out of his players, which has resulted in an imposing 44-18 (0.710) win-loss record at this moment. Although 8.5 games behind the league-leading Bucks, the Raptors have been sensational despite enduring injuries to key pieces all year along.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Siakam emerged as an All-Star in Kawhi's absence.

The surging Raptors unit is led by Pascal Siakam, who has elevated his game to a whole new level this year. The 25-year-old Cameroonian is averaging career-high numbers in 23.6 points (team-high), 7.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game, while shooting almost 46% from the field.

Siakam has reinvented himself as a player and a leader, capable enough of carrying this Toronto squad deep into the playoffs.

Raptors Predicted Lineup

OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka, Norman Powell, Kyle Lowry

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings have crept past teams like Portland, New Orleans, and San Antonio to place themselves atop the race for the 8th spot in the Western Conference. Infact, they are just 3.5 games behind the eighth seed Memphis Grizzlies, and have won seven of their last ten matchups.

Their current regular season record stands at 28-35 (0.444) at the 9th spot, even with the team missing talented sophomore, Marvin Bagley for an extended period of time.

Key Player - Buddy Hield

Hield's long-range prowess is underrated.

Buddy Hield has been coming off the bench for Sacramento lately, and his contributions have been vital to the team's final playoff push.

The 27-year-old shooting guard is averaging 19.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, while shooting almost 40% from beyond the arc. He has been on point with his long-range missiles this year as well, although his turnovers have gone up to 2.4 per game this season.

Kings Predicted Lineup

Nemanja Bjelica, Harrison Barnes, De'Aaron Fox, Bojan Bogdanovic, Harry Giles III

Raptors vs Kings Match Prediction

The Raptors are aiming to close the gap between them and the first seed Bucks, and the Kings are just in their way. The Toronto lineup is only going to get better as they get healthier as a whole. The Raptors are not enduring another road loss during this one for sure.

Where to Watch Raptors vs Kings?

There will be local coverage of the game on NBC Sports California and SN1 from 9:00 PM ET. You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.