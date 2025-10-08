Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 8, 2025

Two teams hoping to climb back into playoff contention after missing the postseason last year will square off on Wednesday night as the Toronto Raptors face the Sacramento Kings.
This will be the Raptors’ second preseason outing following their 112-108 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday, a game that marked Brandon Ingram’s debut in a Toronto uniform.
Meanwhile, the Kings will be taking the court for their first of four preseason games, and their only matchup against an Eastern Conference opponent.
Here’s a preview of Wednesday’s Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings game, scheduled to tip off 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center.
Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings Preview and Odds
Moneyline: Raptors (-104) vs Kings (-118)
Spread: Raptors +1.5 (-110) vs Kings -1.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Raptors o227.5 (-110) vs Kings u227.5 (-110)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings preview
The revamped Raptors, now featuring Brandon Ingram, showed flashes of promise in their preseason opener. Ingram dropped 19 points in 22 minutes, looking every bit like the elite scorer he was before injuries slowed him down in New Orleans. RJ Barrett also had 19 points, complementing Ingram’s offensive spark.
While Toronto’s stars didn’t do much, with Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley combining for just nine points, five rebounds and eight assists, their bench picked up the slack. Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 15, and Jamal Shead added 11 off the bench.
As for the Kings, they return most of their core from last season but added Dennis Schroder, Dario Saric and Drew Eubanks to the mix.
Ranked 12th in NBA.com’s preseason power rankings, Sacramento is expected to maintain its strong offensive identity, led by Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis.
The Kings finished last season with a 40-42 record, and their ability to rise above mediocrity in a stacked Western Conference will largely depend on the health and chemistry of their big three.
Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings betting tips
- Player prop odds have yet to be released as of publication.
Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings prediction
The Raptors looked sharp in their first preseason game and showcased solid depth behind their starters. While the Kings may have the more seasoned roster on paper, Toronto’s energy and chemistry could give them the edge.
Our prediction: Raptors win by 6.
Toronto Raptors Fan? Check out the latest Toronto Raptors depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.