Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs: Match Preview and Predictions - 26th January 2020

Achyut Dubey Preview

26 Jan 2020, 04:00 IST

The Raptors have now won six straight.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs

Date & Time: Sunday, 26 January 2020 (4:00 PM ET)

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Last Game Results

Toronto Raptors (31-14): 118-112 win over New York Knicks (24 January, Friday)

San Antonio Spurs (20-24): 99-103 loss to Phoenix Suns (24 January, Friday)

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have been playing like the defending champions they are and showing why they were always more than just Kawhi Leonard. With six players averaging double-digits in scoring, the Raptors are currently placed at a respectable third spot on the East standings, with an impressive 31-14 (0.689) win-loss record. They host the league's second best defensive rating in 104.7, averaging over 8.7 steals per game as a collective unit.

This resilient Toronto squad has been playing through prominent injuries all season long, but is yet to fold under pressure.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Siakam is now an All-Star starter from the Eastern Conference.

To begin his 2019-20 campaign, Pascal Siakam has taken control of the status quo down in Toronto, resulting in a breakout season like none other. The reigning 'Most Improved Player of the Year' has been averaging career-high numbers in 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, while shooting almost 46% from the field.

As a result, the 25-year-old Cameroon-native bagged his first ever All-Star starter berth in his fourth year playing in the NBA.

Raptors Predicted Lineup

OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Marc Gasol.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

After having lost three of their last six games, the San Antonio Spurs find themselves outside of the playoff picture looking in, with an underwhelming 20-24 (0.455) win-loss record to start the year.

The team possesses a top 10 offense but is amongst the worst defensive squads in the league. Shooting over 47% from the field, the Spurs are yet to incorporate the three-ball effectively into their offensive schemes.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan is a 4-time All-Star already.

After registering nine mind-blowing seasons with the Raptors, DeMar DeRozan has tried hard to be a bonafide leader in the Spurs' setup. Despite his team's apparent shortcomings, the 30-year-old small forward is putting together signficant numbers on both ends of the floor.

Along with 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per matchup, he is also recording over 1.1 steals per game on the defensive end, while shooting at a career-high conversion rate of 54% from the field this year.

Spurs Predicted Lineup

LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Trey Lyles, Dejounte Murray, Bryn Forbes

Raptors vs Spurs Match Prediction

The Raptors are 15-7 on the road this season so far. On the other hand, San Antonio is coming off a tough loss to the Phoenix Suns at home. The scales are tipped in the favour of the visitors by a considerable margin.

Where to Watch Raptors vs Spurs?

There will be live coverage of the game on KENS and SN1/E/O/W/P from 4:00 PM ET. You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.