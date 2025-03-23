  • home icon
  Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 23 | NBA 2024-25 season

Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 23 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Ubong Richard Archibong
Modified Mar 23, 2025 09:23 GMT
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Toronto Raptors - Source: Imagn
Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 23 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Toronto Raptors welcome the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The game pits the Raptors (24-46), who are No. 11 in the Eastern Conference, against the Spurs (30-39), who are No. 13 in the hotly contested Western Conference.

Toronto are on a three-game losing streak. Its previous game was on Thursday, a 117-114 away loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Scottie Barnes recorded 29 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Immanuel Quickley added 21 points, four rebounds and eight assists.

Meanwhile, San Antonio is on a two-game winning run. Its previous matchup was Friday's 128-120 home win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jeremy Sochan recorded 23 points, nine rebounds and two assists, while Devin Vassell added 20 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Reports

Toronto Raptors injury report for March 23

The Raptors have an extensive injury list. Most notable is Brandon Ingram, who's ruled out due to a left ankle sprain injury.

The Raptors' complete injury report:

  • Ulrich Chomche: Out - Right Knee; Partial Proximal MCL Tear
  • Gradey Dick: Out - Right Knee; Bone Bruise
  • Brandon Ingram: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain
  • A.J. Lawson: Out - G League - Two-Way
  • Jakob Poeltl: Out - Rest
  • Immanuel Quickley: Out - Rest
  • Jared Rhoden: Out - G League - Two-Way
  • Ja'Kobe Walter: Questionable - Right Hip; Flexor
San Antonio Spurs injury report for March 23

The Spurs have a couple of players listed on their injury report. The most notable name is De'Aaron Fox, ruled out due to a left fifth finger extensor tendon surgery.

The Spurs' complete injury report:

  • Charles Bassey: Out - Left Knee; Acute-onchronic Bone Bruise
  • David Duke Jr.: Out - G League - Two-Way
  • De'Aaron Fox: Out - Left Fifth Finger; Extensor Tendon Surgery
  • Harrison Ingram: Out - G League - Two-Way
  • Riley Minix: Out - G League - Two-Way
  • Victor Wembanyama: Out - Right Shoulder; Deep Vein Thrombosis
Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Toronto Raptors starting lineup and depth chart for March 23

The Raptors are projected to go with the following lineup against the Spurs: Jamal Shead (point guard), Ochai Agbaji (shooting guard), RJ Barrett (small forward), Scottie Barnes (power forward) and Colin Castleton (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Raptors' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Immanuel QuickleyGradey DickRJ BarrettScottie BarnesJakob Poeltl
Jamal SheadJa'Kobe WalterOchai AgbajiJonathan MogboColin Castleton
Scottie BarnesA.J. LawsonJamison BattleOchai AgbajiOrlando Robinson
RJ BarrettRJ BarrettJa'Kobe WalterColin CastletonJonathan Mogbo
A.J. LawsonOchai AgbajiGradey DickJared RhodenChris Boucher
San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart for March 23

The Spurs are projected to go with the following starting five against the Raptors: Chris Paul (point guard), Stephon Castle (shooting guard), Devin Vassell (small forward), Harrison Barnes (power forward) and Jeremy Sochan (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Spurs' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point GuardShooting GuardSmall ForwardPower ForwardCenter
Chris PaulStephon CastleDevin VassellHarrison BarnesJeremy Sochan
Blake WesleyJulian ChampagnieKeldon JohnsonSandro Mamukelashvili Charles Bassey
Stephon CastleDevin VassellJulian ChampagnieJeremy SochanSandro Mamukelashvili
Jordan McLaughlinMalaki BranhamHarrison BarnesKeldon JohnsonBismack Biyombo
Malaki BranhamBlake WesleyMalaki BranhamJulian ChampagnieVictor Wembanyama

The matchup is set for 6 p.m. ET broadcast live on FDSSW and TSN. Streaming is via FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

