Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 23 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Toronto Raptors welcome the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The game pits the Raptors (24-46), who are No. 11 in the Eastern Conference, against the Spurs (30-39), who are No. 13 in the hotly contested Western Conference.
Toronto are on a three-game losing streak. Its previous game was on Thursday, a 117-114 away loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Scottie Barnes recorded 29 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Immanuel Quickley added 21 points, four rebounds and eight assists.
Meanwhile, San Antonio is on a two-game winning run. Its previous matchup was Friday's 128-120 home win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Jeremy Sochan recorded 23 points, nine rebounds and two assists, while Devin Vassell added 20 points, five rebounds and seven assists.
Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Reports
Toronto Raptors injury report for March 23
The Raptors have an extensive injury list. Most notable is Brandon Ingram, who's ruled out due to a left ankle sprain injury.
The Raptors' complete injury report:
- Ulrich Chomche: Out - Right Knee; Partial Proximal MCL Tear
- Gradey Dick: Out - Right Knee; Bone Bruise
- Brandon Ingram: Out - Left Ankle; Sprain
- A.J. Lawson: Out - G League - Two-Way
- Jakob Poeltl: Out - Rest
- Immanuel Quickley: Out - Rest
- Jared Rhoden: Out - G League - Two-Way
- Ja'Kobe Walter: Questionable - Right Hip; Flexor
San Antonio Spurs injury report for March 23
The Spurs have a couple of players listed on their injury report. The most notable name is De'Aaron Fox, ruled out due to a left fifth finger extensor tendon surgery.
The Spurs' complete injury report:
- Charles Bassey: Out - Left Knee; Acute-onchronic Bone Bruise
- David Duke Jr.: Out - G League - Two-Way
- De'Aaron Fox: Out - Left Fifth Finger; Extensor Tendon Surgery
- Harrison Ingram: Out - G League - Two-Way
- Riley Minix: Out - G League - Two-Way
- Victor Wembanyama: Out - Right Shoulder; Deep Vein Thrombosis
Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts
Toronto Raptors starting lineup and depth chart for March 23
The Raptors are projected to go with the following lineup against the Spurs: Jamal Shead (point guard), Ochai Agbaji (shooting guard), RJ Barrett (small forward), Scottie Barnes (power forward) and Colin Castleton (center).
Here's a snapshot of the Raptors' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:
San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart for March 23
The Spurs are projected to go with the following starting five against the Raptors: Chris Paul (point guard), Stephon Castle (shooting guard), Devin Vassell (small forward), Harrison Barnes (power forward) and Jeremy Sochan (center).
Here's a snapshot of the Spurs' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:
The matchup is set for 6 p.m. ET broadcast live on FDSSW and TSN. Streaming is via FuboTV and NBA League Pass.
