Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13, 2025

The Toronto Raptors play their last game of the 2024-25 season on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs. Toronto has slightly improved over last season’s performance and is set to end its season as the 11th seed (30-51) in the Eastern Conference, having finished 12th (25-57) last season.

The Spurs, meanwhile, have struggled, mainly due to injuries. First, Victor Wembanyama’s season came to an early end after he was diagnosed with deep-vein thrombosis on Feb. 19.

De’Aaron Fox’s season also ended early. On March 13, it was announced that he will undergo a season-ending surgery to repair tendon damage on his left pinky. With their star duo out, the Spurs are set to finish 13th in the West.

Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Raptors-Spurs game will take place at the AT&T Center on Sunday. The game will go live at 3:30 p.m. EST (12:30 p.m. PT) and can be streamed live with NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Raptors (+190) vs Spurs (-233)

Odds: Raptors (+6) vs. Spurs (-6)

Total (O/U): Raptors (o228.5 -110) vs. Spurs (u228.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.

Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs Preview

The Raptors have played the Spurs once this season. The March 23 game was won by the Spurs, 123-89. Devin Vassell was key in the win, with 25 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Toronto relied on Scottie Barnes, who ended his night with 22 points, six rebounds and six assists. The Spurs dominated the Raptors without their star duo, so it will be interesting to see how Sunday’s game plays out.

The lights will once again be on Scottie Barnes, as the Raptors will be without RJ Barrett, Ja’Koe Walter, Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl. The Spurs, meanwhile, will be without Devin Vassell but have more than enough quality to make it 2-0 against Toronto.

Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineup

Raptors

PG: Jamal Shead | SG: Ochai Agbaji | SF: Jamison Battle | PF: Scottie Barnes | C: Jonathan Mogbo

Spurs

PG: Chris Paul | SG: Stephon Castle | SF: Julian Champagnie | PF: Harrison Barnes | C: Bismack Biyombo

Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs Betting Tips

Stephon Castle has been stellar for the Spurs this season and even more so over his last five games, recording 20.0 points, 7.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds. With Devin Vassell out, Castle will play a bigger role in San Antonio’s offense. As such, he could surpass his points prop of 20.5 on Sunday.

Jonathan Mogba, meanwhile, has been going strong in the closing stages of the season. He grabbed 11 rebounds against the Brooklyn Nets last Sunday, 10 against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday and eight against the Mavericks on Friday. He will likely go over his rebounds prop of 8.5 here.

Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction

The Raptors will take on the Spurs with a heavily depleted squad. While the same can be said for the Spurs, San Antonio still has more quality on its roster.

Like their last meeting, the Spurs are expected to win without much struggle but will need solid contributions from Chris Paul, Stephon Castle, Harrison Barnes and Julian Champagnie.

