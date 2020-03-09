Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz: Match Preview and Predictions - 9th March 2020

Fred VanVleet will not be available for the Toronto Raptors against the Utah Jazz

Match details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz

Date & Time: Monday, 9th March 2020, 9 PM ET

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Last game result

Toronto Raptors (45-18): 118-113 win against Sacramento Kings (8th March, Sunday)

Utah Jazz (41-22): 111-105 win against Detroit Pistons (7th March, Saturday)

Toronto Raptors preview

The reigning NBA Champions, Toronto Raptors have continued from what they were doing last season. Currently second in the Eastern Conference with a 45-18 record, the Raptors are three games ahead of the third seed Boston Celtics. They have won their last three games and with almost a fully fit squad, the franchise is peaking at the right time. Nick Nurse and co. have already clinched a playoff berth and one of the reasons for the same is their defense which is one of the best in the league.

Key player – Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam won the Most Improved Player Award last season

Once again in contention for the Most Improved Player Award, Pascal Siakam has been leading the way for the Raptors. He is averaging 23.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this term while shooting nearly 36% from beyond the arc. His fine season merited him an All-Star selection this campaign and the Raptors will once again be banking on him during the postseason.

Raptors predicted lineup:

Kyle Lowry, Terence Davis, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka

Utah Jazz preview

The Utah Jazz are on a hot streak right now. They have won their last five including the game away to Boston Celtics and have huge expectations for the campaign. The franchise is currently fifth in the league with a 41-22 record and is just two games behind the second seed Los Angeles Clippers. Utah’s defense recently has looked very good and if they can keep that up then they have the potential to make some serious noise in the playoffs.

Key player – Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert has shot 62% from the free-throw line this season

One of the best defensive players in the league, Rudy Gobert has been up to his usual self. The center is averaging 15.2 points, 13.9 rebounds while shooting over 70% from the field. He is once again a contender for the Defensive Player of the Year Award and is the linchpin that holds the Jazz defense together. His presence on both the ends of the floor and experience makes him an invaluable asset to the franchise and they will need him at his very best if the team is to go far in the postseason.

Jazz predicted lineup:

Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Royce O'Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert

Raptors vs Jazz match prediction

The Raptors have won three in a row while the Jazz have won five in a row. Morale is high in both camps and it’s going to come down to little details as to who wins these games. That being said, the Jazz is at home and has been brilliant all season long in front of their fans. So, expect Gobert and co. to come out on top.

Where to watch Raptors vs Jazz

You can watch the game on AT&T Sportsnet- Rocky Mountain and TSN. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.