Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s – October 12, 2021 | NBA Pre-Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors, fresh off a pummeling of the Houston Rockets, will travel to the Capital One Arena on Tuesday for a date with the winless Washington Wizards.

Nick Nurse and the coaching staff of the Toronto Raptors are convinced that they have accomplished what they set out to do at the start of the preseason. They believe that they now have a firm idea of how their young core will hold up against NBA-level competition.

More importantly, they were able to measure the potential of the youth brigade composed of Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn.

The Washington Wizards, with new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, are yet to barge into the win column. Based on the results of their first two friendlies, they are still trying to figure some things out.

WTOP @WTOP The Wes Unseld Jr. era of the Washington Wizards promises to have a heavy focus on defense, but in the first preseason game of his head coaching tenure, it was the offense that stood out most against Houston. wtop.com/washington-wiz… The Wes Unseld Jr. era of the Washington Wizards promises to have a heavy focus on defense, but in the first preseason game of his head coaching tenure, it was the offense that stood out most against Houston. wtop.com/washington-wiz…

So far, the Wizards defense has been atrocious. They rank last in defensive rating, and their position is unlikely to change if they don't put their backs into it. At this point, their offense looks better and more cohesive. However, a decent offense won't take them far this season because of the talent-rich Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse has announced that OG Onunoby and Fred VanVleet will not feature in their preseason finale on Tuesday. They will be joining veteran point guard Goran Dragic on the sidelines for rest.

Out with injury is All-Star Pascal Siakam, who is still recovering from a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, big man Chris Boucher is rehabilitating after undergoing surgery on a dislocated finger.

Player: Status: Reason: Fred VanVleet Out Rest OG Anunoby Out Rest Goran Dragic Out Rest Pascal Siakam Out Illness/Injury: Left Shoulder Chris Boucher Out Illness/Injury: Dislocated Finger

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Washington Wizards' injury woes include Winston Cassius, who is out with a hamstring issue, and Thomas Bryant, who continues his lengthy absence after tearing his ACL last season.

Rui Hachimura was granted leave by the Washington Wizards for personal reasons.

Player: Status: Reason: Winston Cassius Out Illness/Injury: Left Hamstring Thomas Bryant Out Illness/Injury: ACL tear Rui Hachamura Out Personal Reasons

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

Rookie Scottie Barnes has been impressive for the Toronto Raptors in the preseason

Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors will give a few of his wards a rest on Tuesday. It'll be the perfect opportunity for the role players to get more minutes and show how much they have improved since training camp.

Without Goran Dragic and Fred VanVleet, the quarterbacking of the game would fall on Malachi Flynn. Gary Trent Jr., who has been quietly productive, will start at shooting guard.

The Toronto Raptors could roll out an imposing frontline made up of Scottie Barnes at small forward, Precious Achiuwa at power forward and Khem Birch in the paint.

Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards splits the defense of the Toronto Raptors

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff will continue to fast-track the chemistry of his roster. As this is only the Washington Wizards' third exhibition game, he will likely play his usual players.

The 1-2 punch of Spencer Dinwiddie and Bradley Beal is coming along nicely. They should be guaranteed at the point guard and shooting guard slots.

The Wizards' frontcourt could showcase Corey Kispert at the three spot, Kyle Kuzma at the four and emerging defensive anchor Daniel Gafford in the middle.

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard – Malachi Flynn | Shooting Guard – Gary Trent Jr. | Small Forward – Scottie Barnes | Power Forward – Precious Achiuwa | Center – Khem Birch

Also Read

Washington Wizards

Point Guard – Spencer Dinwiddie | Shooting Guard – Bradley Beal | Small Forward – Corey Kispert | Power Forward – Kyle Kuzma | Center – Daniel Gafford

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh