Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 29, 2025

The Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards matchup is one of 11 games scheduled for Wednesday. Toronto is 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 14-32 record, while Washington is last with a 6-39 record.

The two teams have played each other 105 times in the regular season, with Toronto holding a 64-41 lead. This will be their first of four games this season.

They last met on April 7 when the Raptors won 130-122 behind Immanuel Quickley’s 31 points and 13 assists. Former Wizard Deni Avdija led Washington with 32 points and 10 rebounds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards game details and odds

The Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Capital One Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on Monumental Sports Network and TSN. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Raptors (-280) vs. Wizards (+230)

Spread: Raptors (-7) vs. Wizards (+7)

Total (O/U): Raptors -110 (o231) vs. Wizards -110 (u231)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards preview

The Raptors have struggled for most of the season but have been on a tear recently with four straight wins. They beat the Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks (twice) and New Orleans Pelicans during that stretch.

Toronto’s most recent win was against the Pels on Monday. Scottie Barnes led his team to a 113-104 win with his 21 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Jakob Poeltl had a double-double as well with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

The Wizards, meanwhile, are going through the exact opposite and have lost 14 straight games. Their last win was on Jan. 1. Washington is coming off of a 130-108 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Bilal Coulibaly led the team with 16 points, while Jordan Poole had 15 points.

Dallas won the first quarter 42-16, which all but sealed the fate of the game and Washington was left playing catch up.

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards betting props

Scottie Barnes’ points total is set at 21.5. He has scored 21 points or more in each of the past three games. He should easily cross the 21.5-point mark against Washington’s weak defense.

Jordan Poole’s points total is set at 23.5, which is over his season average of 21.2 points. He has crossed that mark just once in the past five games. Bet on the under.

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Raptors to get a convincing win at home. Toronto has been on a winning run and Washington has been on the opposite spectrum. We expect more of the same in this game. The Canadian side should cover the spread for a win in a high-scoring game where the team total should surpass 231 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback