Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2025

The Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Monday. Toronto is 11th in the East with a 24-47 record, while Washington is 15th with a 15-55 record.

They have played each other 108 times in the regular season, with the Raptors holding a 66-42 lead. This will be their fourth and final game this season, with Toronto leading the series 2-1.

They last played on March 10 when the Raptors won 119-104 behind A.J. Lawson’s 32 points off the bench. Alex Sarr led the Wizards with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards game details and odds

The Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Monday, March 24, at Capital One Arena. The matchup will be broadcast locally on SN and Monumental Sports Network. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Raptors (-110) vs. Wizards (-110)

Spread: Raptors (+1) vs. Wizards (-1)

Total (O/U): Raptors -110 (o228) vs. Wizards -110 (u228)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards preview

These have been two of the worst teams this season. Washington is already out of postseason contention and Toronto has very little hope of making the play-in tournament.

The Raptors are 6.0 games behind the Miami Heat and with just 11 games left on the schedule, they are very unlikely to cover the difference. They have lost four games on the trot and are 5-5 over the past 10 games.

Toronto will play the second leg of a back-to-back after enduring a lopsided 123-89 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Scottie Barnes led the team with 22 points, while RJ Barrett had 18 points.

The Wizards have the worst record this season and must look forward to the draft. They are also on a four-game losing streak and have won just four of the past 10 games. They will be the better rested team, though, after last playing on Saturday when they lost 122-103 to the New York Knicks.

Washington was led by Jordan Poole’s 25 points, while Kyshawn George had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards betting props

Scottie Barnes’ points total is set at 19.5. He has crossed that mark just twice in the past five games but should be able to do so against the Wizards. Bet on the over.

Jordan Poole’s points total is set at 16.5. The oddsmakers favor him to cross the mark and so do we. Bet on the over.

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards prediction

The oddsmakers slightly favor the Wizards to get a win at home. We, however, expect the Raptors to win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total going past 228 points.

