Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - February 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing clash in the Eastern Conference of the 2020-21 NBA, the Toronto Raptors visit the Capital One Arena to take on the Washington Wizards for the first time this season.

The Toronto Raptors have been in good recent form, going 4-1 to kickstart the new month. The Raptors have the seventh-best offensive rating ahead in the competition after a slow start to their campaign.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards have split their last four games; however, they will roll out at home with momentum behind them, as they bested the Chicago Bulls in their previous outing.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 10th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have begun hitting their stride courtesy epic performances from Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, and Pascal Siakam. After losing against the Atlanta Hawks, the Toronto Raptors bounced back with a resounding 128-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in a game-time decision.

A big night for Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam vs. the Grizzlies 🔥



➤ Vanvleet: 32 Pts, 9 Ast, 8-14 FG

➤ Siakam: 32 Pts, 6 Ast, 11-18 FG pic.twitter.com/F5LcYxhyaN — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 9, 2021

Advertisement

In that game, the Toronto Raptors were on fire from the three-point line; they sunk 20 of 37 for an excellent 54.1% accuracy from the deep. Leading the charge for them were VanVleet and Siakam, who dropped identical 32 point-performances for the Toronto Raptors' 11th win of the season.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet has silenced his critics this season by playing inspired basketball that has made him a fan favorite. He is in prime form this campaign and will be determined to keep the Toronto Raptors in the hunt for a playoff berth.

VanVleet is coming off a great outing, as he posted an impressive 32 points to go with nine assists and three rebounds in an extended 39 minutes from the floor. The Toronto Raptors would hope he can repeat the magic against the Washington Wizards.

In 24 games this season, VanVleet is averaging 20.7 points, 6.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds on 41.4% shooting from the field.

Advertisement

Toronto Raptors - Predicted Lineup

G Kyle Lowry, G Fred VanVleet, F Pascal Siakam, F Norman Powell, C Aron Baynes..

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards are coming off one of their better performances after beating the Chicago Bulls 105-101 in their last outing.

Davis Bertans dropped 12 points and three rebounds for Scott Brooks. Bradley Beal led the Wizards' effort with a 35-point performance in as many minutes from the floor.

The Washington Wizards will hope to build momentum with another win when they take on the Toronto Raptors. They will be buoyed by Russell Westbrook impending return for this game.

The Washington Wizards have a talented squad that can get the job done on a nightly basis but have held back by their lackluster defense. However, they can still turn things around if they begin defending with gusto.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards celebrates with Russell Westbrook

Bradley Beal has been the undisputed MVP of the Washington Wizards this campaign. He has been firing on all cylinders, leading the league with an impressive 33.3 PPG on 47.1% shooting from the hardwood.

However, the two-time NBA All-Star will need to keep his foot on the pedal as he endeavors to bring the Washington Wizards back to relevance this season.

Advertisement

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G Russell Westbrook, G Bradley Beal, F Davis Bertans, F Rui Hachimura, C Robin Lopez.

Raptors vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Washington Wizards have been slumping this season. So, it is a tough proposition to predict which version of the team would show up on any given night.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors are on the rise and have been playing stellar basketball of late. Fred VanVleet has expanded his role in the Toronto Raptors' lineup and could come up big in this matchup between two Eastern Conference rivals.

The Toronto Raptors are the favorites to win this matchup and would fancy their chances of maintaining their position in the top eight teams in the East.

Where to watch Raptors vs Wizards?

Local coverage of the game between the Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards will be telecast on NBC Sports Washington and The Sports Network. The game will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.