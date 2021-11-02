Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - November 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Washington Wizards will host the Toronto Raptors for the second time in the 2021-22 NBA season, on Wednesday. In their first matchup, the Wizards emerged victorious.

Both teams have five victories under their belt, and will look forward to adding to that tally in this game.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 3rd; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, November 4th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC.

Toronto Raptors Preview

With Pascal Siakam out for at least a few more games, the Raptors will be without their best scorer. However, in his absence, Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby have stepped up as key attackers.

The Raptors will go into Wednesday's game with a 5-3 record on the season. The Canadian team is shooting 42.7% of their field goals while letting their opponents 44.7%. Despite their low efficiency, they have landed 317 field goals in comparison to allowing opponents 294.

While scoring 104.9 points per game, the Toronto Raptors have shot 11 threes, while their opponents have landed 12.1 during this period. If Toronto hope to win their game against the Wizards, they will need to be more efficient from downtown.

Key Player - OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby, in a team that has not been the best from the three-point line, is becoming more and more lethal with every passing game. He has shot three shots from downtown per game, doing so with a 35.3% success rate.

Anunoby, a 6' 7" small forward, is currently the top scorer in the Raptors' lineup this season, averaging 20.3 points per game. In the Raptors' previous game against the New York Knicks, he scored a career-high 36 points, and landed four threes. He will be a key player for the team in the upcoming game against the Washington Wizards as well.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Gary Trent Jr.; G - Fred VanVleet; F - OG Anunoby; F - Svi Mykhailiuk; C - Precious Achiuwa.

Washington Wizards Preview

Kyle Kuzma's addition to the Washington Wizards has not only given them a brilliant ranged shooter, but also a reliable rebounder. With five wins and two losses this season, Washington have had a decent offensive (108.8) and defensive rating (106.3). They have allowed their opponents 109.9 points per game while scoring 112.4 themselves.

The Raptors have a far better defensive rating (102.7) than them. So it will be imperative for the Wizards to use offensive plays to stretch and slash Toronto's defense. However, with 32.8% three-pointers per game, it seems Wes Unseld Jr. needs to work on the depth of his squad's shooting.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is inarguably a great scorer. He is averaging 24.3 points this season, while making 7.3 of his 16.2 two-pointers. As a good ball handler and pick-and-roll player, Beal creates shots while cutting.

He can also score off passes and while driving. However, he has been cold from the three-point line, averaging only 22.9% shooting. Nevertheless, he will be a crucial player for the Wizards against the Raptors if he can improve his downtown shooting.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Bradley Beal; G - Spencer Dinwiddie; F - Kyle Kuzma; F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope; C - Daniel Gafford.

Raptors vs Wizards Match Prediction

With the Raptors having a strong defensive presence, they should be an incredibly tough opposition for the Wizards. Pound to pound, Washington have better scorers, and with Scottie Barnes' doubtful for the game, it could be a tough contest. However, the Toronto Raptors, with their stronger defense, will likely win the game.

Where to watch the Raptors vs Wizards?

NBC Sports Washington and TSN are the local broadcasters for the upcoming game. Fans will also be able to watch the match online via the NBA League Pass.

