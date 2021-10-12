Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - October 12th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will travel to Washington DC for a friendly against the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena on Tuesday.

Nick Nurse's team has been displaying tangible and exciting developments. J.B. Bickerstaff's roster, on the other hand, is grappling for form and consistency.

While the Toronto Raptors have a quick turnaround game after thoroughly outclassing the Houston Rockets, the Washington Wizards are going to play after a long break.

The last time the Washington Wizards took the court, they were thrashed by the New York Knicks. In that game, the miserable Wizards defense was in such shambles that it made Kevin Knox look like the second coming of Bradley Beal.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards

Date: Tuesday, October 12th; 7:00 PM ET (Wednesday, October 13th; 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Toronto Raptors Preview

When the Toronto Raptors traded Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat, it felt like they were set for a full rebuild and could miss the playoffs again. However, Precious Achiuwa is starting to show his promise after moving out of the shadows of Bam Adebayo.

Another very significant trend in the Toronto Raptors' preseason is OG Anunoby's emergence as an offensive catalyst. He has not only improved his scoring but remains one of the team's best and most versatile defenders.

The Toronto Raptors received some backlash for picking Scottie Barnes over Jalen Suggs, but they might have gotten the better player.

BasedRaps @basedraptors Remember when we were expecting to draft Suggs over Barnes? This man knew EXACTLY what the fuck he was doing drafting Scottie 😭 Remember when we were expecting to draft Suggs over Barnes? This man knew EXACTLY what the fuck he was doing drafting Scottie 😭 https://t.co/Tv18h8HS15

Head coach Nick Nurse has not been afraid to use Scottie Barnes. The 20-year-old has excellent defensive instincts and has shown versatility, which is very rare in a big man.

If the preseason is any indication, the Toronto Raptors could make some noise with further development from their young core.

Key Player – OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors battles Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers for the ball

The Toronto Raptors' key player could easily be Fred VanVleet because of his veteran leadership, savvy and scoring. However, OG Anunoby makes the case here because of his improved scoring, exceptional defense and relentless motor that just energizes this Raptors team.

Without the injured Pascal Siakam, Anunoby is expected to do the heavy lifting for the Toronto Raptors. After playing only 43 games last season, the four-year small forward is bouncing back in a big way, although this is still the preseason. He has shown clear developments in each of his four seasons with the Raptors, and the trend will likely remain this season.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G – Fred VanVleet | G – Gary Trent Jr. | F – OG Anunoby | F – Scottie Barnes | C – Precious Achiuwa

Washington Wizards Preview

The preseason is just, well, the preseason. However, for Washington Wizards fans, there is a worrying trend that could be worth keeping an eye on. The Wizards lost to the New York Knicks in a game that wasn't even as close as the 117-99 score suggested. If not for the Knicks' dismal turnover rate, the game would have been very lopsided in favor of Tom Thibodeau's team.

When the Washington Wizards front office decided to trade Russell Westbrook, the hope was that the team would do better on defense this time around. Russ was known to pout and work half-heartedly on defense. Their 118.5 defensive rating last season was just one of the team's low points.

The preseason, at least the first two games, is trending towards that ignominious number. After two friendlies, the Washington Wizards are dead last in the league at 117.2. Again, the preseason could either be nothing or it could be the telltale sign of yet another mediocre defensive output.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA I also watched some Knicks-Wizards. Washington's defense is still gross. On the plus side, Daniel Gafford is good. And they got him for nothing!Also, it's preseason, but Kevin Knox looked...good? OK? Not bad? Certainly better than usual! I also watched some Knicks-Wizards. Washington's defense is still gross. On the plus side, Daniel Gafford is good. And they got him for nothing!Also, it's preseason, but Kevin Knox looked...good? OK? Not bad? Certainly better than usual!

The best teams in the East are likely to be offensively great and defensively solid. The Washington Wizards have a very tall task making the playoffs this year.

Key Player – Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards attempts to drive against the Toronto Raptors' defense

The Washington Wizards can't ask any more from Bradley Beal. Since being drafted by the Wizards, he has done nothing but play to the best of his abilities despite the odds and the roster around him.

This preseason, he has led the team in scoring and minutes played with 16 PPG and 23.4 MPG, respectively. He rounds out his average with 3.5 APG and 3.0 RPG. More than his numbers, he is showing everyone that he is not sulking or looking for a way out yet.

Beal is simply doing what a leader should do for a Washington Wizards team that could potentially be overhauled mid-season if the All-Star guard asks for a trade.

Look for Bradley Beal to continue his excellence. He can only hope that his teammates will follow his lead.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G – Spencer Dinwiddie | G – Bradley Beal | F – Corey Kispert | F – Kyle Kuzma | C – Daniel Gafford

Raptors vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Toronto Raptors are building on their solid display with every preseason game. Nick Nurse is clearly trying to go back to the identity that made them world champions. It's a scrappy team with a ton of defensive versatility and just enough offensive firepower to win games.

The Washington Wizards need to put in more effort and focus on defense to make this game a close one. It is quite understandable that the defense is a little clunky and disjointed, but the effort has to be there. They can't hang their heads with lapses in defense or offense this early in the season.

If the Washington Wizards don't show urgency and the Toronto Raptors are consistent with their performance, this could yet be another lopsided loss for the home team.

Where to watch Raptors vs Wizards

The Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards will face off live locally on NBCS Washington and Sportsnet 360. The match will also feature live on the NBA League Pass.

