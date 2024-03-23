Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards: Prediction, Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips | March 23, 2024

The Toronto Raptors face the Washington Wizards on Saturday in Washington, with tipoff set for 8:00 pm E.T. This will be their third meeting of the season, with the Raptors winning both previous matchups.

The Raptors (23-47) are 12th in the Eastern Conference. Heading into a back-to-back night game, they are dealing with a nine-game losing streak after being defeated by the OKC Thunder on Friday.

Gradey Dick led the scoring for the Raptors with 21 points, while Kelly Olynyk recorded 16 points.

Meanwhile, the Wizards (12-58) are 14th in the Eastern Conference. They have won three of their last 10 games and snapped their five-game losing streak after defeating the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

Kyle Kuzma registered 31 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block to lead the victory charge for the Wizards.

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Preview, Betting Tips, and Prediction

MNMT and SN will broadcast the Raptors-Wizards game live. Fans outside the local regions can catch the contest online via live stream on fuboTV or via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Raptors (+200) vs. Wizards (-200)

Spread: Raptors (+6.5) vs. Wizards (-6.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o232.5) / -110 (u232.5)

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Preview

Although the Wizards have been eliminated from playoff contention, the Toronto Raptors still have a small fighting chance to make the play-in tournament if they gather up a streak of wins in the remaining games. However, it seems highly unlikely given the nine-game slump they're dealing with.

For Saturday's contest, the Raptors have seven players listed on their injury report: Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Chris Boucher, and Jakob Poeltl will be out for the game. DJ Carton, Immanuel Quickley, and Gary Trent Jr. are listed as questionable and their involvement will be a game-time decision.

Meanwhile, the Wizards have six players listed on their injury report: Jordan Poole is listed as questionable and his participation in the contest will be a game-time decision. Landry Shamet, Tyus Jones, and Eugene Omoruyi are out for the game, while Bilal Coulibaly and Isaiah Livers are out for the season.

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Starting Lineups

Raptors coach Darko Rajaković is expected to use a starting lineup of Bruce Brown (PG), Gary Trent Jr (SG), Gradey Dick (SF), Ochai Agbaji (PF), and Kelly Olynyk (C).

On the other hand, Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr will likely use a starting lineup of Jordan Poole (PG), Corey Kispert (SG), Deni Avdija (SF), Kyle Kuzma (PF), and Marvin Bagley III (C).

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Betting Tips

Kyle Kuzma is favored to score over 24.5 points. He has averaged 24.9 points in his past 10 games and is coming off a 31-point game. Betting on the over is advisable.

Deni Avdija is favored to score over 17.5 points. He has averaged 15.5 points in his past 10 games and has scored under 13 points in the Wizards' two meetings against the Raptors this season. Given the stats, betting on the under for his points total looks solid.

Meanwhile, Kelly Olynyk is favored to score over 16.5 points. Olynyk is averaging 9.1 points in the season and has averaged 13.1 points in his recent 10 games. Betting on the under for his points total may be a profitable one to take.

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Prediction

The sportsbooks give the Washington Wizards a 70% probability of clinching the win on Saturday and avoid a season sweep against the Toronto Raptors at home.

However, the Wizards are no longer in the running for playoff contention while the Raptors still stand a chance. For the Raptors, the upcoming game would be their best shot to get on the winning stride.