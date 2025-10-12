Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards Preview and Prediction for Oct. 12 | 2025 NBA Preseason

The 2025 NBA preseason continues on Sunday, with six games on the schedule, including the Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards matchup. The Raptors are playing their fourth preseason game, while the Wizards are making their preseason debut.
Toronto has a 2-1 record in the preseason, with wins over the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics. Their loss came against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 6, with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic dropping 17 points each. Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett are already showing off, while Scottie Barnes has yet to play.
Meanwhile, the Wizards are entering the preseason full of potential. They have young prospects such as Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George ready to take the next leap. They also have veterans like Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum to add some experience and leadership.
Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards Preview, Prediction, and Game Details
The 2025 NBA preseason game between the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards is scheduled for Sunday at the Capital One Center in Washington, D.C. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:00 pm EST.
The game will be televised on SportsNet in Canada and Monumental Sports Network in the DMV area. It's also available on NBA TV. Fans can watch the game via live stream on NBA League Pass and fuboTV, which are paid subscription platforms.
Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards Preview
The Raptors have had a successful preseason so far and could be close to locking down their starting five for the regular season. Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett appear to be in midseason form already, while Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl have not been cleared to play.
Meanwhile, the Wizards have the right combination of youth and experience. They might not be very successful next season, but they are on the right path as long as they continue to improve and learn along the way.
Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards Predicted Starting Lineups
Raptors
G - Immanuel Quickly | G - RJ Barrett | F - Brandon Ingram | F - Scottie Barnes | C - Jonathan Mogbo
Wizards
G - Bub Carrington | G - CJ McCollum | F - Khris Middleton | F - Kyshawn George | C - Alex Sarr
Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards Prediction
With the regular season less than two weeks away, the coaches are going to zero in on their starting lineups. The Raptors have the better overall roster and would likely get the win on Sunday. The Wizards are playing their first preseason game, so they might not be as in sync as Toronto.
