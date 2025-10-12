Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards Preview and Prediction for Oct. 12 | 2025 NBA Preseason

The 2025 NBA preseason continues on Sunday, with six games on the schedule, including the Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards matchup. The Raptors are playing their fourth preseason game, while the Wizards are making their preseason debut.

Ad

Toronto has a 2-1 record in the preseason, with wins over the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics. Their loss came against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 6, with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic dropping 17 points each. Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett are already showing off, while Scottie Barnes has yet to play.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are entering the preseason full of potential. They have young prospects such as Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George ready to take the next leap. They also have veterans like Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum to add some experience and leadership.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards Preview, Prediction, and Game Details

The 2025 NBA preseason game between the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards is scheduled for Sunday at the Capital One Center in Washington, D.C. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:00 pm EST.

The game will be televised on SportsNet in Canada and Monumental Sports Network in the DMV area. It's also available on NBA TV. Fans can watch the game via live stream on NBA League Pass and fuboTV, which are paid subscription platforms.

Ad

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards Preview

The Raptors have had a successful preseason so far and could be close to locking down their starting five for the regular season. Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett appear to be in midseason form already, while Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl have not been cleared to play.

Meanwhile, the Wizards have the right combination of youth and experience. They might not be very successful next season, but they are on the right path as long as they continue to improve and learn along the way.

Ad

Ad

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards Predicted Starting Lineups

Raptors

G - Immanuel Quickly | G - RJ Barrett | F - Brandon Ingram | F - Scottie Barnes | C - Jonathan Mogbo

Wizards

G - Bub Carrington | G - CJ McCollum | F - Khris Middleton | F - Kyshawn George | C - Alex Sarr

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards Prediction

With the regular season less than two weeks away, the coaches are going to zero in on their starting lineups. The Raptors have the better overall roster and would likely get the win on Sunday. The Wizards are playing their first preseason game, so they might not be as in sync as Toronto.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More