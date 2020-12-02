NBA Rumors: If Raptors Move Kyle Lowry, Brooklyn and Denver Could Have Interest

As the NBA offseason winds down and the league prepares for what will be an exciting and turbulent year ahead, there are still some NBA Rumors flying around just three weeks prior to the tip-off date.

Champions of the NBA in 2019, the Toronto Raptors have a mix of young stars in their side with Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet and veterans such as Kyle Lowry. It is the latter of whom that has been involved in the latest NBA Rumors, suggested as a late departure from the Raptors if they wanted to bring in more young talent.

NBA rumors: If Toronto Raptors wanted to build around their young stars, Kyle Lowry could be a moveable asset

Toronto Raptors Victory Parade & Rally

Kyle Lowry has been a stalwart of the Toronto Raptors franchise for 8 years and represents a lot of what the team stands for. However, as the Raptors are looking to bring in a superstar or younger assets, John Hollinger of The Athletic has suggested that Lowry, 34, could be used as a tradeable commodity.

Among NBA rumors this offseason has been the Raptors' attempts to clear cap space creating max room for a Giannis Antetokounmpo bid or similar. If the Greek Forward signs an extension with the Bucks however, Hollinger has stated that the Raptors could use Lowry as a way to bring in another young star and imagined some trade options that the Raptors may be interested in.

It sounds crazy, but doesn’t it just seem Fred Van Vleet and Kyle Lowry are the embodiment of what the @Raptors are?



Every team needs a culture/identity that lasts generations. They’ll be “it” for the next 30 years. — Adam Wylde (@AdamWylde) November 22, 2020

Kyle Lowry is entering the final year of his deal so he's attractive to other teams as an expiring contract. As the trade deadline approaches, if Lowry was to enter the market, teams such as the Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets may be interested in his services.

Brooklyn could offer exciting young talents Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen in a trade, bringing in the veteran Lowry to be the third man, though perhaps off the bench given his position, alongside KD and Kyrie Irving. Meanwhile, Denver have one of the most promising young rosters in the league and would have several pieces they could offer in return for Lowry's experience in the locker room.

According to these NBA Rumors, Lowry may be equally interested in an opportunity to chase a second championship elsewhere. Arguably, both Brooklyn and Denver have better chances of going the distance this season than the Raptors who came up short against the Boston Celtics in the Conference Semis.

Toward the end of his career, Kyle Lowry would still have a lot to offer a team he could help lift a trophy. The point guard averaged 19 points and 7 assists in what was his third-best career season. Therefore, his abilities show no signs of letting up and if NBA Rumors prove to be true, he will be a highly sought-after prospect on the market.