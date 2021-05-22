NBA Rumors: Charlotte Hornets eye Chicago Bulls center Daniel Theis

Following NBA rumors, Daniel Theis is reportedly on the Charlotte Hornets' radar. The Hornets were eliminated from NBA playoff contention having lost their play-in game against the Indiana Pacers. However, they must go back to the drawing board to figure out what went wrong for them this season. Several NBA rumor mills have suggested that they are eyeing big men in the upcoming free agency market.

NBA Rumors: Charlotte Hornets keep an eye on free agent Daniel Theis

Daniel Theis (#27) with the Boston Celtics

Charlotte Hornets' current president of basketball operations and general manager Mitch Kupchak said he could see the team adding multiple centers in the off-season. Rumors suggest they have their eyes on Chicago Bulls center Daniel Theis.

Mitch Kupchak said yesterday that he could see adding multiple centers this off-season. A name I've heard might be on that list of options: Free agent-to-be Daniel Theis. — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) May 21, 2021

For years, the Golden State Warriors dominated the league with their small-ball lineup and they made other teams adjust to their standards. However, since LeBron James and the LA Lakers won the NBA title last season, the league has gone back to the services of big men. The Charlotte Hornets have Cody Zeller (6'11") as the tallest active player on the roster, with the likes of Vernon Carey Jr. (6'9") and Nick Richards (7'0") barely seeing minutes.

If the Hornets want to succeed in the NBA, they need to make serious personnel changes. The Charlotte Hornets are 20th in the league in points in the paint and usually get dominated when teams with big men show up to play against them. Players like Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid have all had excellent games against the Charlotte Hornets this season simply because of the lack of players on the team equipped to stop them.

Daniel Theis reportedly among Hornets’ targets to improve frontcourt https://t.co/BxshjmxWiX — Sportando (@Sportando) May 22, 2021

Daniel Theis is a decent pickup. To begin with, he averaged 9.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game on 60% eFG% with the Boston Celtics for the first half of the season. He was later traded to the Chicago Bulls where he averaged 10.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 0.6 blocks on 56% eFG%.

He can be a great big man coming off the bench for the Charlotte Hornets and provide decent front-court scoring when the starters are off the bench. Daniel Theis is also a great defender who knows his role, doesn't try too hard on the defensive end, and executes his task perfectly.

