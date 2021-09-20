Trae Young turns 23: Top 5 moments from the Atlanta Hawks star's 2021 playoffs run

Trae Young had a phenomenal 2021 NBA playoffs run as the Atlanta Hawks point guard announced his arrival on the big stage. Young led his side to the Conference finals, upsetting Eastern Conference giants Philadelphia 76ers along the way.

Last season, the Atlanta Hawks point guard proved that he was in the same tier as Luka Doncic, who is unanimously revered as the best young player in the league. Young, who turns 23 today, produced stellar performances in the playoffs, which has enhanced his reputation.

On that note, here are his five best moments from the postseason:

#5 Closing the New York Knicks series with a 36-point effort

Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young put in a masterful performance in the final game of the first-round series against the New York Knicks, which the Atlanta Hawks won 4-1. The point guard scored 36 points and dished out nine dimes. That helped his side to a commanding 103-89 win against Tom Thibodeau's side at their home arena.

Young was simply unstoppable in that series, displaying the ability to control games and making a strong New York Knicks defensive unit look pedestrian.

#4 Game 3 against Milwaukee Bucks in Eastern Conference Finals

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks - Game Six

In Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against eventual champions Milwaukee Bucks, Trae Young produced a performance to remember. He made Mike Budenholzer's defense dance to his tune, dropping 35 points. He made six of his 14 threes, making 42.9% of his attempts from downtown.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



Happy 23rd One of the coldest stars in the league 🥶Happy 23rd @TheTraeYoung One of the coldest stars in the league 🥶



Happy 23rd @TheTraeYoung https://t.co/zvyAPZasV2

The Atlanta Hawks lost that game, though, as the Milwaukee Bucks took a 2-1 series lead.

Young's brilliant performance went in vain, as both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored more than 30 points apiece. Nonetheless, it was certainly one of Trae Young's best performances in the playoffs.

#3 Game 1 against Philadelphia 76ers in Eastern Conference semi-finals

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks - Game Six

The Atlanta Hawks pulled off a huge upset against the Philadelphia 76ers playing away from home in the first game of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

The Hawks won the game 128-124, with Trae Young playing a key role. The Oklahoma State product ended the match with a double-double, scoring 35 points and making ten assists.

That victory and Young's performance set the tone for Nate McMillan's team. They won the series 4-3 to advance to the Conference Finals at the expense of the Philadelphia 76ers.

#2 Game 5 against Philadelphia 76ers

Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young was close to unplayable in Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers, putting up a sumptuous performance against one of the best defenses in the NBA. Young scored 39 points and dished out seven assists, making 17 of 19 free throws in the game.

The Hawks won the game 109-106 as Young's brilliant display helped his team take a 3-2 lead against the Eastern Conference heavyweights. Young also got significant help in that game, as John Collins, Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams scored in double digits.

#1 Game 1 against Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two

Arguably one of the best performances of the 2021 NBA playoffs, Trae Young went supernova in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He registered 48 points and 11 assists against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mike Budenholzer tried to throw every defensive combination available at Young, but to no avail. The dynamic point guard glided through his opponents with considerable ease.

Young made 50% of his shots that game, shooting 17-34 from the field. The Hawks won that game 116-113 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. They eventually lost the matchup. But Trae Young's performance in that game will certainly be remembered for years to come.

Edited by Bhargav