"Trying to stay relevant": Isaiah Stewart jostling LeBron James after infamous altercation sees Lakers fans lose it

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James had a spirited jostling match with Detroit Pistons bruiser Isaiah Stewart in their game on Wednesday, bringing back memories of the infamous episode they had that led to a scuffle two years ago.

The pushing and shoving took place midway into the second quarter of their NBA regular season game in Motor City. But unlike in their first run-in, both players just let it go this time around and proceeded with the game.

Just the same, Lakers fans could not help but give their take on the brief encounter on social media, giving it to Stewart for “instigating” things again.

Here is some of what they wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

@PARDOHASNONECK wrote: Trying to stay relevant

@EnsignHoops wrote: LeBron barely even acknowledged him

@ayorula wrote: Bum going out of his way to not even get acknowledged

@yaboybryanp2go wrote: Wants to go viral

@GilgeousSZN wrote: Get that thug away from the king

@Ben10ballZ wrote: He been planning this

@Fats_Aldridge wrote: He wants to be in the documentary

@Lujyunyi721108 wrote: Low IQ

@SlinkStur wrote: Highlight of his career

@strokaa2x wrote: That’s why there 2-16 after tonight. Garbage ass player.

In Wednesday’s game, the Lakers were looking to get a bounce-back victory after being blown out by the Philadelphia 76ers, 138-94, in their previous game on Monday in Philadelphia.

Detroit, meanwhile, was looking to break a 14-game losing streak. The Pistons have yet to win in the month of November, with their last victory coming on October 28 over the Chicago Bulls, 118-102. They were sporting a 2-15 card.

Unfortunately, the skid continues for them as the Lakers were comfortable ahead late in the fourth quarter of their match.

What happened between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart the first time around?

LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart got involved in a near-full-blown brawl in a game in November 2021 in Detroit.

Off a rebound play, the two got entangled and James swung after, hitting Stewart in the eye. Things got heated from there.

The Detroit big man got his eye bloodied from the incident and lost his temper, attempting a number of times to charge at the Lakers superstar. Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed in the scrum.

Both were ejected for what happened and slapped with league-imposed suspensions afterwards. LeBron James was banned for one game, while Isaiah Stewart was canned for two matches.