Turkey vs Latvia Preview and Prediction - Aug. 27 | 2025 EuroBasket

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 26, 2025 12:30 GMT
Turkey vs Latvia Preview and Prediction - Aug. 27. (Photos: GETTY)

The 2025 EuroBasket begins on Wednesday, with six games on opening day, including Turkey vs. Latvia in Group A. This year's tournament will be hosted by four countries: Latvia, Finland, Cyprus and Poland. All games under Group A are scheduled to be played at the Xiaomi Arena in Riga.

Turkey played five exhibition games in preparation for EuroBasket, earning a record of 3-2. They lost the first two games against Lithuania and Germany before bouncing back with three straight wins over Czechia, Lithuania and Montenegro.

Meanwhile, Latvia had a losing record of 2-3 in their five-game exhibition schedule before the tournament. They lost to Lithuania and Italy before beating Luka Doncic and Slovenia. They were no match for Greece in the following game, but they ended their preparations with a dominant win against Italy.

Turkey vs. Latvia Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket

The Group A game between Turkey and Latvia is scheduled for Wednesday at the Xiaomi Arena in Riga. It will tip off at 6 p.m. local time in Latvia and 11 a.m. EST. The game will be streamed live via Courtside 1891 worldwide. It's also available in local channels S Sport and TRT Spor in Turkey, and Go3 in Latvia.

Turkey vs. Latvia Preview

Turkey will be led by Houston Rockets star center Alperen Sengun, who was one of the best players in the NBA last season. They have a bunch of players with NBA experience like Adem Bona, Furkan Korkmaz, Shane Larkin, Cedi Osman and Omer Yurtseven.

On the other hand, Latvia's superstar is none other than Kristaps Porzingis, who has seemingly recovered from his illness that hampered him in the 2025 NBA playoffs. The host nation doesn't boast NBA experience, but they do have former players like Davis Bertans and Dairis Bertans.

Turkey vs. Latvia Official Rosters for 2025 EuroBasket

Turkey

  • Onuralp Bitim
  • Adem Bona
  • Sehmus Hazer
  • Furkan Korkmaz
  • Shane Larkin
  • Cedi Osman
  • Ercan Osmani
  • Sertac Sanli
  • Alperen Sengun
  • Kenan Sipahi
  • Erkan Yilmaz
  • Omer Yurtseven

Latvia

  • Davis Bertans
  • Dairis Bertans
  • Klavs Cavars
  • Andrejs Grazulis
  • Marcis Steinbergs
  • Arturs Kurucs
  • Rihards Lomazs
  • Mareks Mejeris
  • Kristaps Porzingis
  • Rolands Smits
  • Arturs Zagars
  • Kristers Zoriks

Turkey vs. Latvia Predicted Starting Lineups

Turkey

G - Kenan Sipahi | G - Sehmus Hazer | F - Cedi Osman | F - Ercan Osmani | C - Alperen Sengun

Latvia

G - Arturs Kurucs | G - Rihards Lomazs | F - Davis Bertans | F - Andrejs Grazulis | C - Kristaps Porzingis

Turkey vs. Latvia Prediction

Latvia will have a lot of supporters for this game, creating an incredible atmosphere that could rattle Turkey. However, the visitors have so much star power that it's hard to see them lose this one. The prediction for this EuroBasket game is a double-digit win by Turkey.

