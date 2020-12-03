Twitter erupts as LeBron James signs a blockbuster 2-year $85M max extension with LA Lakers

LeBron James is one of the greatest players to have played the game of basketball. He has made it to the NBA finals 10 times in his 17-year long career, and only 3 franchises in NBA history have managed to do get to the last stage 10 or more times. LeBron James is considered a basketball savant and has on innumerable times carried his team on his shoulders to victory. It's only been a few weeks since King James won the Finals MVP helping LA Lakers win their 17th NBA title.

LeBron James signs max extension with the LA Lakers

LeBron James

One of the most discussed topics in the 2020-21 offseason was Anthony Davis' contract. The star forward hasn't made any deal yet and many speculated that it has to do with LeBron James' player option for 2021. Well, all speculations and assumptions can be put to rest as reports suggest LeBron James has signed a max contract extension worth $85 million for 2 years.

LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85M maximum contract extension with the Lakers, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/Oo7n7e6EEu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 2, 2020

The contract extension implies LeBron James will be playing in his 20th season. He has often stated his dream to play an NBA game with or against his son, Bronny James and this extension might make it possible. ESPN NBA Front office insider, Bobby Marks explains his 2-year contract breakdown,

Two year extension for LeBron James:



2021/22 $41,180,544 (replaces $41,002,274)



2022/23 $44,474,988



James can receive a 105% increase off his 2020/21 salary ($39.2M) and is not restricted by the 35% max rule ($39.3M) for the 2021/22 salary cap. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 2, 2020

The LA Lakers franchise has made some noteworthy moves in the offseason which will only enhance LeBron James' ability to win maybe his 5th or even his 6th Championship ring.

Twitter reacts to LeBron James signing a max extension

LeBron James in a postgame interview - 2020 NBA Finals Game 6

Advertisement

LeBron James is often considered the face of the league, he is famous all over the world and is widely regarded as the greatest player in the NBA right now. Unsurprisingly, twitter erupted when news broke out that LeBron James had signed a max extension with the LA Lakers.

Because he’s the best basketball player on earth and he deserves every penny https://t.co/IN0hYf5qnB — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) December 2, 2020

Advertisement

LeBron James to fans of the Los Angeles Lakers: pic.twitter.com/h0Ua9zoUmF — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) December 2, 2020

LeBron is one of the smartest business minded players across all sports. Congrats @KingJames 🍾 https://t.co/2Ov0cwjgoU pic.twitter.com/MkFR9dHeIL — HypeCheck (@HypeCheck) December 2, 2020

after lebron james has agreed to a two-year, $85m max extension with the Lakers, what next?



🗣🗣🗣: we built dynasty. forsure!!! #lakeshow 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/57A5bCXx4S — Kangmas Harry (@_HarRam) December 2, 2020

LeBron When Bronny Joins The Lakers pic.twitter.com/rY1CrmPhtr — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) December 2, 2020

Advertisement

LeBron doing this on a day where the story is the difficulties with Kawhi is the kind of petty we all should strive for. — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) December 2, 2020

LeBron is lining up that contract so he can be a free agent and end his career with whoever drafts Bronny isnt he. The amount of tanking + tampering about to go down in 2023 will never be topped. No doubt in my mind Rich Paul will run out of the tunnel as a special guest referee. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 2, 2020

LEBRON JAMES EXTENSION!! — Will Thompson (@TheeThompsWill) December 2, 2020

It’s dope lebron is staying at the lakers but what if one or two of those eighty-five MILLION DOLLARS got slid to the folks living under the 101



This has been sportscenter with morgan parker — Morgan Parker (@morganapple) December 2, 2020

Advertisement

Can’t wait to see Lebron and Bronny play for OKC 🙏🏽🔥 — Kristopher London 2HYPE 💯 (@IamKrisLondon) December 2, 2020

Lakers fans seeing the LeBron extension pic.twitter.com/J6K5WlvtiD — Blue Wire Podcasts (@bluewirepods) December 2, 2020

Also Read: NBA city edition jerseys 2021: Ranking the 5 best jerseys unveiled ahead of the season