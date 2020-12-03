Twitter erupts as LeBron James signs a blockbuster 2-year $85M max extension with LA Lakers

LeBron James is one of the greatest players to have played the game of basketball. He has made it to the NBA finals 10 times in his 17-year long career, and only 3 franchises in NBA history have managed to do get to the last stage 10 or more times. LeBron James is considered a basketball savant and has on innumerable times carried his team on his shoulders to victory. It's only been a few weeks since King James won the Finals MVP helping LA Lakers win their 17th NBA title.
LeBron James signs max extension with the LA Lakers
One of the most discussed topics in the 2020-21 offseason was Anthony Davis' contract. The star forward hasn't made any deal yet and many speculated that it has to do with LeBron James' player option for 2021. Well, all speculations and assumptions can be put to rest as reports suggest LeBron James has signed a max contract extension worth $85 million for 2 years.
The contract extension implies LeBron James will be playing in his 20th season. He has often stated his dream to play an NBA game with or against his son, Bronny James and this extension might make it possible. ESPN NBA Front office insider, Bobby Marks explains his 2-year contract breakdown,
The LA Lakers franchise has made some noteworthy moves in the offseason which will only enhance LeBron James' ability to win maybe his 5th or even his 6th Championship ring.
Twitter reacts to LeBron James signing a max extension
LeBron James is often considered the face of the league, he is famous all over the world and is widely regarded as the greatest player in the NBA right now. Unsurprisingly, twitter erupted when news broke out that LeBron James had signed a max extension with the LA Lakers.
Also Read: NBA city edition jerseys 2021: Ranking the 5 best jerseys unveiled ahead of the seasonPublished 03 Dec 2020, 01:30 IST