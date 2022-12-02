Tyler Herro believes that his Miami Heat team is close to the number one ranked team in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics (18-4) have made a wonderful start to the new season. They added combo guard Malcolm Brogdon to their rotation this season. While they have been without defensive anchor Robert Williams, they have made up for it by being the best offense in the entire league.

The Miami Heat (10-12) are 11th in the East and have made a lackluster start to the NBA season. Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro have missed games due to injuries. With a lack of continuity in the rotation, Miami has struggled in big games.

Tyler Herro was asked how close the two teams are after the Celtics beat the Heat for the second time this season.

“I think so. I thought we competed our [butts] off [on Wednesday]," said Tyler Herro.

In their second matchup, the Heat were trailing by just six points heading into the fourth quarter, but were put to the sword by the Celtics.

The Boston Celtics had a classic seven-game series against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Jimmy Butler played some of the best basketball of his career against the Celtics in that series and almost dragged the injury-ravaged Heat over the finish line.

Also read: Reports: LA Lakers star players believe team 'couple of players away' from being serious title contenders

Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks look like the two best teams in the Eastern Conference

The Boston Celtics have picked right where they left off last season. Jayson Tatum has played like a true MVP contender this season and the Celtics look like a championship contender. They have managed to evade the after-effects of the Ime Udoka controversy by sitting on top of the Eastern Conference.

The Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference semi-finals last season. They are still without All-Star Khris Middleton, but are second in the East, thanks to the performances of two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Many believe Antetokounmpo is the best in the league right now, and with Middleton returning soon, the Bucks will fight for the first seed again this season.

To avoid a first-round showdown against the Bucks or the Celtics, the Heat will soon need to stitch together a winning streak to vault back to the top in the East. With Jimmy Butler coming back soon, the Heat will expect more from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo to get them back atop the Eastern Conference.

Also read: “This one man changed the game of basketball for literally all of us, I think he’s the greatest”: Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate decides his GOAT

Poll : 0 votes