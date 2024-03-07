Tyler Herro Injury Update: Former NBA 6th Man of the Year's status revealed against Mavericks (March 7)

Miami Heat's guard Tyler Herro will not play against the Dallas Mavericks for Thursday's inaugural season series matchup.

Miami is set to play its sixth straight game without its season's second-highest scorer. Despite this absence, the team has successfully maintained its scoring momentum, achieving a 5-1 record since the All-Star break. The only loss during this period came against the reigning NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, on Feb. 29.

Following a 118-110 victory against the Detroit Pistons at home on Tuesday, the Miami Heat have demonstrated strong performance metrics. During this period, they have achieved a net rating of +7.1, which encompasses an offensive rating of 118.8 and a defensive rating of 111.8. Their shooting efficiency has also been notable, with a 49.1% success rate from the field.

Tyler Herro injury update

Tyler Herro will miss the Miami Heat's next two matches, against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, due to persistent soreness in his left knee.

This absence, as reported by Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press, will extend his streak of missed games to seven, following five consecutive games on the sidelines.

With the Heat navigating a dense schedule, Duncan Robinson is anticipated to continue filling in the starting lineup during his absence. The team is hopeful that Herro could make his return in their Sunday game against the Washington Wizards.

What happened to Tyler Herro?

Before the All-Star break, the former sixth man of the year was limited to participating in just 36 of the Miami Heat's 58 games due to various injuries.

An ankle issue kept him out for a significant portion of November. Following his return, he was sidelined once again due to a shoulder injury and migraines, missing two more games.

A notable incident occurred during a game against the Pelicans on Feb. 23, marking the injury that has sidelined him since. As Tyler Herro was moving the ball up the court, trying to navigate through tight defensive pressure, he slipped.

This misstep caused his left knee to hyperextend as he lost possession of the ball. The immediate aftermath saw Herro clutching his knee in pain and remaining on the floor, visibly in distress.

How to watch Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks?

The highly anticipated inaugural matchup of the season between the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks will be broadcast nationally on TNT, with local coverage provided by Bally Sports SW-DAL.

The game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.