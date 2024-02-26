Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier's playing status questionable for Heat vs Kings game

Miami Heat guards Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier are listed as questionable on the team's injury report for the marquee matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Monday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Monday's game will be a rematch from the Heat's 115-106 win from Feb. 1. They might be without Herro and Rozier for the contest who carry questionable tags, which indicates they will remain game-time decisions.

Herro and Rozier combined for 17 points, 13 rebounds and 18 assists on 5 of 17 shooting. Meanwhile, the Heat will be without Nikola Jovic, Jimmy Butler and Thomas Bryant due to a suspension. The Heat have won three straight games.

What happened to Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier?

Tyler Herro has been limited to just 36 out of 56 games for the Miami Heat before the All-Star break due to various injuries. He was sidelined for a significant portion of November due to an ankle injury.

Although he returned to action in mid-December, Herro has encountered further setbacks, including a shoulder issue and migraines, causing him to miss an additional two games.

During the game against the Pelicans on Feb. 23, under full-court pressure and with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Tyler Herro experienced a mishap.

Attempting to create space while dribbling up the court, Herro slipped, leading to a hyperextension of his left knee. The incident caused him to lose control of the ball, and he was seen immediately clutching his left knee in pain while lying face down on the court.

Terry Rozier encountered a right knee injury in the third quarter of the game against the Boston Celtics on Feb. 11.

The incident took place as Rozier was making a move towards the basket, intending to score against the defense of Jayson Tatum and Al Horford.

An awkward landing led to Rozier straining his knee, but fortunately, subsequent reports suggest that he managed to sidestep a more severe injury.

Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier stats vs. Sacramento Kings

Herro has played the Sacramento Kings eight times, going 6-2. He has averaged 20.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists, including career highs with 34 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and five 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, Rozier has played the Kings 14 times, going 11-3. He has averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists, including career highs with 34 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and eight 3-pointers.

How to watch Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings?

The game between the Miami Heat and the Sacramento Kings will be broadcast locally on NBCSCA and Bally Sports Sun for home and away coverage, with tipoff at 10 p.m. ET at the Golden 1 Center.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week.