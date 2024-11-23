Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones pens emotional birthday note for Pacers star's mom: "You are the glue to this family"

Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend, Jade Jones, shared a heartfelt birthday tribute for the Indiana Pacers point guard’s mother, Brenda Haliburton, on Friday. Jones expressed her admiration and affection for Brenda through a series of Instagram stories.

In one story, Jones posted a collage featuring herself, Haliburton and his mother, accompanied by a warm birthday message.

"happy birthday to my second mama," Jones wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

(Credit: Jade Jones/Instagram)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In another Instagram story, Jones shared a photo accompanied by a heartfelt message praising Haliburton’s mother for her pivotal role in keeping the family united.

Trending

"what would we do without you @brenda.haliburton.33," Jones wrote. "I love traveling the world & doing life adventures with you!! You are the glue to this family & hold us all together! I love you so much!!!"

(Credit: Jade Jones/Instagram)

Tyrese Haliburton recently achieved a lifelong dream by purchasing a house for his mother. The Pacers star openly shared his deep desire to provide for his mom and take care of his family.

"Today, we're gonna close my mom's house," Haliburton said on his Instagram post. "I've been dreaming my whole life to give my mom a house. I've always wanted to be in a position to take care of my mom, my parents and my family.

"Coming together, we agreed and she's so excited. I can only imagine how happy she's gonna be at the end of the day."

Meanwhile, Haliburton and Jones’ relationship dates back to their time together at Iowa State University. Jones and Haliburton’s mother are frequently seen in the stands, cheering on the Pacers point guard.

Tyrese Haliburton's emotional tribute to his mother

Tyrese Haliburton honored his mother, Brenda Haliburton, with an emotional tribute last year after signing a five-year, $260 million contract extension with the Indiana Pacers.

The two-time All-Star spoke openly about his mother’s significant influence on his career and expressed heartfelt gratitude for her unwavering support.

"There's so many people for me to thank but I'd be wrong if I didn't start with my mom,” Haliburton said. "My mom has been my everything for me to get here.

Expand Tweet

"I can't even put into words to explain everything but I'm just really appreciative of you, Mom, because of all the stuff of us growing up and pushing me to be where I am today and making sure I could get to every trip, making sure my teammates made it to every trip, it just means a lot to me, so I love you, and I'm really appreciative of you."

Meanwhile, Haliburton was in action on Friday during the Pacers' 129-117 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Paris Olympics gold medalist scored 18 points and dished out nine assists in 34 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback